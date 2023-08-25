Double Ismart: Sanjay Dutt charges THIS whopping amount for Puri Jagannadh's film

Sanjay Dutt's outstanding portrayal as the villain in 'KGF: Chapter 2' received acclaim from reviewers and moviegoers. And now there is rumour that Sanjay may make a comeback as a villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film, Leo, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Sanjay Dutt has also been cast in the Telugu sequel to Puri Jagannadh's hit movie Ismart, Double Ismart, as a result of his growing popularity in the South. But what's even more intriguing is the outrageous sum that Sanjay Dutt has charged.

According to sources close to Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Dutt charged Rs 12, which is significantly higher than his fees for Hindi film. According to the report, Vijay Deverakonda abandoned poor Puri Jagannadh after Liger. At that point, Puri decided to make a sequel to his successful movie Ismart. Puri wanted a strong antagonist in the project, even if Ram Pothineni was brought back to play the protagonist. He had Dutt in mind. But compared to other Telugu performers, Puri was shocked by the price Dutt stated. However, he returned to Dutt and offered him the desired fee.

With the release of iSmart Shankar 2, the dynamic combo of Ustaad Ram and renowned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will return to the screen. This next film, Double iSmart, claims to provide twice the thrills and twice the pleasure. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are teaming up as producers and are prepared to work their magic once more. The project's chief executive officer will be Vishu Reddy.

Ram, also known as Double iSmart, created the mood for the muhurtham shot with a chic interpretation of the famous iSmart Shankar quote. Ram expressed his joy on Twitter by writing, "DOUBLE the Entertainment! EXPAND the Action! DOUBLE the CRAZY! WE'RE BACK! "On in #DoubleISMART mode!" He also posted a few images from the launch, which sparked excitement among followers.

Both Ram and Jagannadh have a special place in their hearts for iSmart Shankar. It turned out to be a huge hit that had a long-lasting effect on both the filmmaker and the protagonist's careers. The anticipation and expectations around their collaboration on Double iSmart are certain to be huge given its enormous popularity. Fans and viewers alike are eagerly anticipating. Fans and audiences alike are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the magic this project will bring, hoping for another remarkable cinematic experience.

For Double iSmart, Puri Jagannadh has written a plot that promises a larger and more comprehensive narrative. The movie aspires to provide a larger-than-life experience with a much bigger budget and top-notch technical standards. Ram will be perceived as a more strong and populist character in Double iSmart than he was in iSmart Shankar.

