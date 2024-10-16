Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National award winner Usha Jadhav spills shocking casting couch secrets of Bollywood

    National Award-winning actress Usha Jadhav reveals a shocking casting couch experience. She recounts how a producer demanded sexual favors and touched her inappropriately in exchange for film roles.

    National award winner Usha Jadhav spills shocking casting couch secrets of Bollywood RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 7:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

    The issue of casting couch and sexual harassment in the film industry has resurfaced since the Justice Hema Committee report in the Malayalam film industry. Meanwhile, actress Vidya Balan has shared her views on the casting couch prevalent in the film industry. She says that if actresses are not willing, no one can do anything wrong with them. Many film and TV actresses have shared their casting couch experiences, and many of these are so shocking that it makes one's blood boil. Let us tell you about one such bad experience of an actress...

    Shocking revelation by National Award-winning actress

    The actress we are talking about is none other than National Award winner Usha Jadhav. In 2018, when the #MeToo campaign gained momentum in India, BBC World released a documentary titled 'Bollywood's Dark Secret'. In this, many actresses shared their ordeal, and among them was Usha Jadhav. Usha revealed that a producer had asked her for sexual favors in exchange for opportunities in films.

    National award winner Usha Jadhav spills shocking casting couch secrets of Bollywood RTM

    Usha Jadhav misunderstood the producer's demand

    According to Usha, "I said something like 'What? I don't have money.' He said, 'No, no, no, no... it's not about money. It's about sleeping with you. Maybe with a producer or maybe with a director. Or maybe both." Usha Jadhav further explained how the producer explained sex to her. She says, “He started explaining to me that as an actress you should be happy to have sex as much as possible and embrace your sexuality.”

    Usha was sexually harassed before leaving

    According to Usha, "He touched me wherever he wanted. Kissed me wherever he wanted. I was shocked. He put his hand inside my clothes and then I told him not to do that. He said, 'You know, if you really want to work in this industry, I don't think your attitude is right.'"

    National award winner Usha Jadhav spills shocking casting couch secrets of Bollywood RTM

    Who is National Award winner Usha Jadhav?

    Usha Jadhav was born in Kolhapur, Maharashtra and lives in Spain. She is an actress not only in Hindi but also in Marathi films. Her film career began in 2007 with the film 'Traffic Signal'. In this film starring Kunal Khemu and Neetu Chandra, she played a small role named Mala. Later, she worked in films like 'Striker', 'Bhoothnath Returns', 'Veerappan' and Marathi films like 'Dhag' and 'Firebrand'. She has also appeared in TV shows like 'Lakhon Mein Ek'. In 2013, she received the National Award for Best Actress for the Marathi film 'Dhag'. Currently, she is working in Spanish films.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section dmn

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    'Main hoon do din': Priyanka Chopra returns to Mumbai, greets paps with a Namaste [WATCH] RTM

    'Main hoon do din': Priyanka Chopra returns to Mumbai, greets paps with a Namaste [WATCH]

    Did you know THIS Bollywood actress is linked to Dawood Ibrahim? NTI

    Did you know THIS Bollywood actress is linked to Dawood Ibrahim?

    Bigg Boss romance Kannada ignites debate: Is it still a family show? RTM

    Bigg Boss Kannada romance ignites debate: Is it still a family show?

    The REAL reason Sridevi never responded to Jayaprada's comments RTM

    The REAL reason Sridevi never responded to Jayaprada’s comments

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions shk

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions

    cricket Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 2: England stumble After strong Start scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: England stumble After strong Start

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports gcw

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports

    Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe gcw

    Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe

    Side effects of consuming 4-5 cups of coffee every day RTM

    Side effects of consuming 4-5 cups of coffee every day

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon