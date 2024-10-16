National award winner Usha Jadhav spills shocking casting couch secrets of Bollywood

The issue of casting couch and sexual harassment in the film industry has resurfaced since the Justice Hema Committee report in the Malayalam film industry. Meanwhile, actress Vidya Balan has shared her views on the casting couch prevalent in the film industry. She says that if actresses are not willing, no one can do anything wrong with them. Many film and TV actresses have shared their casting couch experiences, and many of these are so shocking that it makes one's blood boil. Let us tell you about one such bad experience of an actress...

Shocking revelation by National Award-winning actress

The actress we are talking about is none other than National Award winner Usha Jadhav. In 2018, when the #MeToo campaign gained momentum in India, BBC World released a documentary titled 'Bollywood's Dark Secret'. In this, many actresses shared their ordeal, and among them was Usha Jadhav. Usha revealed that a producer had asked her for sexual favors in exchange for opportunities in films.

Usha Jadhav misunderstood the producer's demand

According to Usha, "I said something like 'What? I don't have money.' He said, 'No, no, no, no... it's not about money. It's about sleeping with you. Maybe with a producer or maybe with a director. Or maybe both." Usha Jadhav further explained how the producer explained sex to her. She says, “He started explaining to me that as an actress you should be happy to have sex as much as possible and embrace your sexuality.”

Usha was sexually harassed before leaving

According to Usha, "He touched me wherever he wanted. Kissed me wherever he wanted. I was shocked. He put his hand inside my clothes and then I told him not to do that. He said, 'You know, if you really want to work in this industry, I don't think your attitude is right.'"

Who is National Award winner Usha Jadhav?

Usha Jadhav was born in Kolhapur, Maharashtra and lives in Spain. She is an actress not only in Hindi but also in Marathi films. Her film career began in 2007 with the film 'Traffic Signal'. In this film starring Kunal Khemu and Neetu Chandra, she played a small role named Mala. Later, she worked in films like 'Striker', 'Bhoothnath Returns', 'Veerappan' and Marathi films like 'Dhag' and 'Firebrand'. She has also appeared in TV shows like 'Lakhon Mein Ek'. In 2013, she received the National Award for Best Actress for the Marathi film 'Dhag'. Currently, she is working in Spanish films.

Latest Videos