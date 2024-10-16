Did you know THIS Bollywood actress is linked to Dawood Ibrahim?

Dawood Ibrahim's alleged link with this Bollywood actress: Bollywood and the underworld once shared a deep connection. Many celebrities maintained friendships and contacts with underworld figures, leading them to face considerable trouble. Friendship with the underworld proved costly for several famous people. In reality, there was neither friendship nor enmity with them. The friendship of actresses with underworld dons proved to be the most expensive. A producer lost his life for not giving an actress a chance in his film. The actress's name is Anita Ayub. She is a Pakistani actress.

Anita Ayub hails from Pakistan. After studying in Pakistan, she came to India to pursue modeling. After doing several advertisements and modeling assignments, Anita stepped into Bollywood. She debuted with Dev Anand's film 'Pyar Ka Tarana'. After this, she worked in several films. Anita also worked with Dev Anand in the film 'Gangster'. It was during this time that news of her relationship with Dawood Ibrahim began to surface.

However, Anita never acknowledged her relationship with Dawood. Whenever Dawood was mentioned, she would deny it. But Anita's Bollywood career, and her friendship with Dawood Ibrahim, didn't amount to much. According to reports, famous producer Javed Siddiqui refused to cast Anita in his film. Because of this, Dawood Ibrahim allegedly had the producer killed.

Espionage Accusations:

Actress Anita was in the news more for external matters than her films. The actress was also accused of spying for Pakistan in India. This was mentioned in a Pakistani magazine. It was written that people considered Anita a Pakistani spy. After this, the actress was banned from Bollywood. She then quit acting and returned to her country.

