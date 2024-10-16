Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports

    A minor has been arrested in Mumbai for issuing multiple bomb threats to airlines, causing flight diversions. The threats were reportedly made to frame someone with whom the teenager had a financial dispute. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are working on new procedures to handle such threats.

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 7:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

    A minor has been taken into custody by the Mumbai Police over a series of bomb threats being issued to various airlines since Monday, leading to some flights being diverted, including to a remote airport in Canada. The youngster reportedly made the threats in an attempt to blame an individual with whom he had a financial disagreement. The Mumbai Police had summoned the 17-year-old kid, who had dropped out of school in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, along with his father on Tuesday. According to police sources, his father is still being questioned even though he has been placed under arrest and is being sent to a detention home.

    According to reports, the adolescent made a handle on X in the identity of the buddy he was at odds with and posted bomb threats from it. Three first information reports (FIRs) have been filed by the Mumbai Police, and at least 12 threats have been made, beginning with four on Monday. As a result of Monday's threats, the juvenile has been placed under arrest in relation to the initial FIR.

    Also Read | Government eyes no-fly list inclusion for hoax bomb threat makers as flight chaos soars

    The hoax calls continued on Wednesday, with a New Delhi-Bengaluru Akasa Air flight (QP 1335) returning to the capital and Indigo's Mumbai-Delhi flight 6E 651 being diverted to Ahmedabad. 

    According to reports, an Akasa Air flight headed for Bengaluru carrying over 180 passengers returned to the capital on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat. Meanwhile, representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Intelligence Bureau, and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) attended a high-level meeting on Wednesday. Sources claim that CISF and other agencies have begun developing a SOP to improve coordination in handling such circumstances. The BCAS has suggested adding those who make fictitious bomb calls to the no flyers list.

    Also read: Air India Delhi-Chicago flight diverted to Canada's Iqaluit Airport after bomb threat

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions shk

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions

    Who was Sukha Duneke? How Canada is using routine NIA post to link India to goon's killing in Winnipeg shk

    Who was Sukha Duneke? How Canada is using routine NIA post to link India to goon's killing in Winnipeg

    Yogi adityanath lauds PM Modi leadership in agriculture welcomes msp increase

    Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi’s leadership in agriculture, welcomes MSP increase

    Marking begins at Deepotsav venues in Ayodhya, Yogi govt to also begin beautification of key routes dmn

    Marking begins at Deepotsav venues in Ayodhya, Yogi govt to also begin beautification of key routes

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest shk

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions shk

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions

    cricket Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 2: England stumble After strong Start scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: England stumble After strong Start

    Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe gcw

    Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe

    Side effects of consuming 4-5 cups of coffee every day RTM

    Side effects of consuming 4-5 cups of coffee every day

    Vastu Tips: How to place your broom for financial prosperity? gcw

    Vastu Tips: How to place your broom for financial prosperity?

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon