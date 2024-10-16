Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: England stumble After strong Start

    Pakistan were bowled out for 366, before England's 'Bazball' batting style stumbled on Day 2 of the second Test in Multan. 

    cricket Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 2: England stumble After strong Start scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 8:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 8:08 PM IST

    England's batting stumbled on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday (October 16). Replying to Pakistan's first innings score of 366 runs, England ended the second day at 239 runs for the loss of six wickets. A collapse from a strong position of 211-3, losing three wickets for just one run, put England on the back foot. Except for opener Ben Duckett, who scored a century, other batsmen failed to establish themselves, which proved to be a setback for England's Bazball approach. Off spinner Sajid Khan took four wickets for Pakistan, while left-arm spinner Noman Ali claimed two.

    Also read: Who is Neetu David, Indian spin icon inducted into ICC Hall of Fame alongside Alastair Cook & AB de Villiers?

    England started their innings with their usual aggressive Bazball style. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put on 73 runs in 12 overs before the former was dismissed by Noman Ali. With the Pakistani pacers failing to make an impact, captain Shan Masood's strategy of introducing spinners early paid off. 

    Duckett and Ollie Pope then took England past 100. Sajid Khan bowled Ollie Pope for 29. Ben Duckett, along with a fluent Joe Root, then steered England past 200. However, Sajid Khan came to Pakistan's rescue again. He dismissed Root for 34, followed by Harry Brook (9), who had scored a triple century in the previous Test. Khan then stunned England by dismissing centurion Ben Duckett (114). Before adding any further runs, Noman Ali got the better of captain Ben Stokes (1), leaving England reeling at 225-6.

    At the end of the second day, wicketkeeper Jamie Smith was on 12 and Brydon Carse is batting on 2. With four wickets remaining, England still need 127 runs to equal Pakistan's first innings score.

    Also read: Ajay Jadeja surpasses Virat Kohli as India's richest cricketer

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    You are absolute No.1 Virat Kohli pens tribute to AB de Villiers after Hall of Fame induction; read letter snt

    'You're absolute No.1': Virat Kohli pens tribute to AB de Villiers after Hall of Fame induction; read letter

    cricket Ajay Jadeja Surpasses Virat Kohli as India's richest Cricketer scr

    Ajay Jadeja surpasses Virat Kohli as India's richest cricketer

    Who is Neetu David, Indian spin icon inducted into ICC Hall of Fame alongside Alastair Cook & AB de Villiers? snt

    Who is Neetu David, Indian spin icon inducted into ICC Hall of Fame alongside Alastair Cook & AB de Villiers?

    cricket India vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru scr

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Day 1 Washed Out

    cricket Pakistan vs England 2nd Test: Pakistan All Out for 366, England Counterattacks scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Pakistan all out for 366, England counterattacks

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions shk

    Bengaluru man shares how chasing bonus & boss's false deadline led to burnout, lost fatherhood; see reactions

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports gcw

    Minor held for bomb threats to flights, wanted to frame friend: Reports

    Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe gcw

    Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe

    Side effects of consuming 4-5 cups of coffee every day RTM

    Side effects of consuming 4-5 cups of coffee every day

    Vastu Tips: How to place your broom for financial prosperity? gcw

    Vastu Tips: How to place your broom for financial prosperity?

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon