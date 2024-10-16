Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will feature 2 Malayalam films in the International Competition section and 12 in the Malayalam Cinema Today section.

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    As the 29th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is scheduled to take place in December, two Malayalam films, Feminichi Fathima directed by Fasil Muhammed and Appuram directed by Indu Lakshmi, have been selected for the International Competition section.

    Malayalam Cinema Today section features 12 films

    A committee headed by filmmaker Jeo Baby, consisting of screenwriter PS Rafeeque, actor Divya Prabha, and filmmakers Vinu Kolichal and Fazil Razak, chose 12 films for the Malayalam Cinema Today section. The selected films include A Pan Indian Story by VC Abhilash, Kamadevan Nakshathram Kandu by Adithya Baby, Mayunnu Maarivarayunnu Nishaswangalil by Abhilash Babu, Girlfriends by Shobhana Padinjhattil, Velicham Thedi by K Rinoshun, Kishkindha Kaandam by Dinjith Ayyathan, Kiss Wagon by Midhun Murali, Path by Jithin Issac Thomas, Sangarsha Ghadana by RK Krishand, Mukhakkannadi by Santosh Babusenan and Satheesh Babusenan, Victoria by J Sivaranjini, and Watuzi Zombie by Cyril Abraham Dennis.

    Out of the 14 selected filmmakers, eight are debutants, including Dinjith Ayyathan, director of the critically acclaimed Onam blockbuster Kishkindha Kaandam which received rave reviews after its release on September 12.

    Last year's winners

    At the 28th IIFK, the Suvarna Chakoram for Best Film was awarded to Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Japanese film Evil Does Not Exist, which was about ecological concerns in the fast-changing world. The prestigious award was received by the film's cinematographer, Yoshio Kitagawa, and came with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, a memento, and a certificate. Notably, the Malayalam film Thadavu and its director, Fazil Razak, emerged as double winners, with Razak honored with the Rajata Chakoram for Best Debut Director. Additionally, Thadavu also secured the Audience Poll Award. The Rajata Chakoram Best Director award was shared with Shokir Kholikov for his Uzbek film Sunday. The movie also clinched the Network for Promotion of Asian Cinema (Netpac) award for the best Asian film. Aattam, Anand Ekarashi's directorial, secured the Netpac award for the best Malayalam film.

