'Main hoon do din': Priyanka Chopra returns to Mumbai, greets paps with a Namaste [WATCH]

    Fans and spectators were giddy with excitement as Priyanka arrived at her lavish car, surrounded by her US team. Though specifics have been kept a secret, there has been conjecture for some time now that the actress is in India working on a unique passion project.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    The OG 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is back in India and was greeted with tons of warmth and love by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. At the airport, the worldwide celebrity was spotted sporting an effortlessly stylish grey cropped sweatshirt, matching track pants, huge glares, and a grey cap. She walked through the busy airport with a lovely smile waved at the paparazzi and gave a traditional namaste. 

    Fans and spectators were giddy with excitement as Priyanka arrived at her lavish car, surrounded by her US team. Though specifics have been kept a secret, there has been conjecture for some time now that the actress is in India working on a unique passion project. Her homecoming has always generated excitement in Bollywood, and fans are hopeful that it means a new Hindi movie has been signed. She is heard telling the paparazzi, "Main hoon do din," in a video that has gone viral.

     

     

    In the meantime, while in Switzerland, Priyanka Chopra Jonas realized a long-held Bollywood goal. The well-known actress shared a captivating scene on her Instagram stories, spinning about in the snow to the famous song "Chandni O Meri Chandni" from the 1989 Chandni movie, which starred Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor. In the video, PC can be seen twirling and enjoying the snow. 

    Regarding her work, she is currently preparing for the release of Heads of State and The Bluff. She is also filming season two of Russo Brothers' Citadel.

