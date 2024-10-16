Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe

Newborn care during the monsoon requires diligent protection against mosquitoes, germs, and viruses. Frequent diaper changes, breathable clothing, and breastfeeding are crucial for maintaining their health during the rainy season.

Newborn Care During Monsoon Season

Newborn care is challenging, as their delicate skin is susceptible to infections, especially during the rainy season. The increased humidity, dampness, and the proliferation of mosquitoes pose a threat to the delicate health of babies. As a new parent, ensuring your little one is safe and comfortable in this unpredictable weather can be daunting.

However, with a few essential tips and adjustments to your routine, you can protect your newborn from the common ailments associated with the rainy season.

This article emphasizes the importance of protecting newborns from mosquitoes, germs, and viruses during the monsoon.