Monsoon baby care: Tips to prevent infections and keep your newborn safe
Newborn care during the monsoon requires diligent protection against mosquitoes, germs, and viruses. Frequent diaper changes, breathable clothing, and breastfeeding are crucial for maintaining their health during the rainy season.
Newborn care is challenging, as their delicate skin is susceptible to infections, especially during the rainy season. The increased humidity, dampness, and the proliferation of mosquitoes pose a threat to the delicate health of babies. As a new parent, ensuring your little one is safe and comfortable in this unpredictable weather can be daunting.
However, with a few essential tips and adjustments to your routine, you can protect your newborn from the common ailments associated with the rainy season.
This article emphasizes the importance of protecting newborns from mosquitoes, germs, and viruses during the monsoon.
Tips for Newborn Care in Rainy Season:
Diaper Changes and Clothing for Newborns
Frequent diaper changes are crucial to prevent rashes and skin irritation. Loose, breathable clothing is recommended, along with light wool for warmth.
Mosquito Protection for Newborns
Protecting newborns from mosquito bites is vital. Using mosquito nets and covering clothing is advised, while avoiding chemical mosquito repellents.
Breastfeeding and Rainy Season Care
Frequent breastfeeding is essential for boosting immunity. Maintaining a dry environment and providing warm water for colds and coughs is also recommended.
The monsoon may bring its own set of concerns for parents, but by following expert advice on hygiene, clothing, mosquito protection, and breastfeeding, you too can ensure your newborn stays safe, healthy, and comfortable during this rainy season.