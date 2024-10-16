Side effects of consuming 4-5 cups of coffee every day

Food
Drinking too much coffee has adverse effects on the body. Let's find out what kind of side effects occur.
The caffeine in coffee directly affects your central nervous system. Excessive caffeine intake can cause problems like anxiety, restlessness, and tremors.
Caffeine can be the reason for insomnia at night. Caffeine blocks the sleep-inducing neurotransmitter in our brain, which can cause difficulty in sleeping.
Excessive coffee consumption has a negative impact on the digestive system. It increases acidity in the stomach, which can cause problems like heartburn and acidity.
Excessive caffeine increases heart palpitations and also increases blood pressure. If you feel dizzy or your heart beats fast after drinking coffee, reduce your coffee intake.
Excessive caffeine intake sometimes causes headaches and fatigue, especially when you are used to it and suddenly stop drinking coffee.
If you can't live without coffee, don't drink more than 1-2 cups a day, and stay away from coffee in the evening. You can choose decaffeinated beverages, herbal tea, or green tea.