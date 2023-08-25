Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nation Film Awards 2023: Mahesh Bhatt ecstatic after daughter Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress title

    For her role in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress National Award. She shared the awrad with Kriti Sanon, who won it for the film 'Mimi'.

    Nation Film Awards 2023: Mahesh Bhatt ecstatic after daughter Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress title
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt's father, has stated that he is "overflowing with pride and joy" in the wake of Alia Bhatt's Best Actress National Award triumph for the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Mahesh Bhatt recently stated in an interview that his family is ecstatic about Alia's significant accomplishment. Alia Bhatt also shared her joy for receiving the prestigious award on her Instagram account on Thursday night. She shared a photo of herself striking the famous Gangubai position while grinning widely. The actress also wrote a lengthy thank-you letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the Gangubai Kathiawadi crew.

    “To Sanjay Sir.. To the entire crew.. To my family.. To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. ♥️ This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!!" Alia wrote and then added, “I am SO grateful .. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.. Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia).

    Alia Bhatt also congratulated Kriti Sanon. She wrote: “P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster."  Alia Bhatt most recently appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, where she co-starred with Ranveer Singh.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
