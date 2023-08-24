Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Film Awards 2023: Kriti Sanon wins BEST ACTRESS for Mimi

    Kriti and Alia have been ruling the roost for a while now, and continue to be the biggest actresses in Indian entertainment currently.

    National Film Awards 2023: Kriti Sanon wins BEST ACTRESS for Mimi
    Kriti Sanon has come a long way in her journey ever since this outsider made her debut in the industry 9 years ago, and today she is winning one of the most prestigious National Awards for Best Actress for her phenomenal performance in Mimi. The actress shared her big win with Alia Bhatt who has also won for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Awards. 

    Taking to her social media, Kriti expressed her gratitude for the BIG WIN as she wrote, "ELATED - OVERWHELMED - GRATEFUL Still sinking it in.. pinching myself.. this has actually happened! 🥹🥹 The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me! 🙏🏻🙏🏻Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life! ❤️Laxman sir.. You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega" ..Mil gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you. ❤️ Mom, Dad, Nups.. You guys are my lifeline! Thank you for always being my constant cheerleaders.. ❤️ Congratulations Aliaaaa! So so well deserved! I've always admired your work and I'm too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yayyyiiee!! Biggg hug 🤗Lets Celebrate!! 🥳" She captioned it, "🥹🙏🏻 Eyes are moist, Heart is full! ❤️ The National Award : Best Actress for Mimi 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Blessed #Grateful 🦋 "

    Mimi will always be an iconic film in Indian cinema, especially made memorable due to the lead star, Kriti Sanon and her impeccable performance as Mimi. Be it the dance number Param Sundari or her bold and upfront personality or growth of her character in the film, Kriti really ate the cake with this one and became known as a top notch performer along with being the big star she always was.

    She left no stone unturned in her prep for the film as the actress gained 15 kgs to play the surrogate mother and to portray it with complete trueness, even though she faced quite the challenge when she had to lose all the weight while moving on to her next projects as the lockdown hit. But her dedication is well known, the actress lost the weight from home via zoom classes. She also worked properly on her dialect and truly lost herself in the character of Mimi and is clearly winning all the sweet fruits for her over the top efforts.

    Kriti and Alia have been ruling the roost for a while now, and continue to be the biggest actresses in Indian entertainment currently. Today, this win for the actresses is even bigger, considering both of them solely led their respective films and showed the power that female in cinema have today. On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Ganapath part 1, a robotic love story with Shahid Kapoor as well a couple other unannounced projects.

