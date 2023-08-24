National Film Awards 2023: Kadaisi Vivasayi, 777 Charlie creates history by winning Best Tamil, Kannada film

Kadaisi Vivasayi, 777 Charlie, Home and Uppena won Best Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu Films at the 69th National Film Awards 2023. The winners were announced today, August 24. It is a proud moment for Indian cinema today as not one but many films and actors have won the coveted national award for their outstanding films and performances that enthralled the hearts of audiences.

It is a proud moment for Indian cinema today as many worthy and critically acclaimed South industry films and actors have won the coveted national award for their outstanding films and performances that enthralled the hearts of audiences. It was a very tough competition for the government to pick the best Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films out of the entire gamut of films submitted. Finally, the 69th National Film Awards was announced today, August 24, in Delhi. While Kadaisi Vivasayi wins Best Tamil Film, 777 Charlie wins Best Kannada Film. Uppena and Home was chosen as the Best Telugu and Best Malayalam Films.