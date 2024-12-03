Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on

Aliya Fakhri, sister of Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire in Queens, New York, resulting in the deaths of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his friend Anastasia Ettienne

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 9:20 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

Aliya Fakhri, the sister of Nargis Fakhri, has been arrested in connection with the deaths of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his friend Anastasia Star Ettienne in Queens, New York. Authorities claim that Aliya deliberately set fire to a two-story garage, leading to the victims’ deaths from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. She has been charged with murder and denied bail.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz described the incident as a calculated and malicious act. Katz explained that the fire trapped the victims in an inferno, resulting in their tragic deaths from smoke inhalation and burns, according to reports by Daily News.

While Nargis Fakhri has remained silent on the incident, her mother has publicly defended Aliya, asserting disbelief at the accusations. She reportedly stated that Aliya was a caring individual who would not harm anyone and was known for her efforts to help others.

Reports by The Post revealed that Edward Jacobs and Aliya had ended their relationship a year before the incident. Despite the breakup, Aliya allegedly continued to pursue Jacobs. It was clarified that Jacobs and Ettienne were not romantically involved but were merely friends.

A key testimony from a witness at the scene suggested that Anastasia attempted to rescue Jacobs during the fire but was ultimately unable to escape. The witness claimed that Aliya and Jacobs had an abusive relationship, which may have contributed to the tragedy. The witness also mentioned that Aliya had previously made threats about burning Jacobs’ house and killing him, but these warnings were not taken seriously at the time.

Nargis Fakhri, who rose to fame with her debut performance in Rockstar (2011) alongside Ranbir Kapoor, is currently engaged in shooting the final schedule of Housefull 5. The ensemble cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa.

