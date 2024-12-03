Guide to Baazi: 5 must-watch Dev Anand films full of romance, suspense, and drama

Dev Anand’s iconic films blend romance, suspense, and drama. From intense thrillers to lighthearted comedies, these five movies showcase his versatility and timeless appeal in Indian cinema.

Dev Anand, one of Bollywood's most charismatic and versatile actors, captivated audiences for decades with his charm and screen presence. Known for his bold choices and unique style, his films, ranging from romantic dramas to thrillers, have left an indelible mark.

Guide (1965)

Dev Anand plays Raghuraman, a tour guide who falls in love with a married woman. The film explores themes of self-discovery and romance, with stunning performances and memorable music. A timeless classic in Indian cinema.

Baazi (1951)

In this noir-inspired thriller, Dev Anand plays a man who joins the police to seek justice, leading to intense encounters with the underworld. The film’s suspenseful narrative and Anand’s charismatic performance make it a significant career milestone.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

Dev Anand directs and stars in this film about a brother trying to save his sister from the drug-filled hippie lifestyle. Its relevant social themes and iconic music, including the title track, made it a bold cinematic statement.

Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963)

A romantic comedy where Dev Anand and Nutan play neighbors who fall in love despite differences. With light-hearted charm and endearing performances, the film showcases Anand’s romantic and comedic versatility, making it a delightful classic.

Jewel Thief (1967)

Dev Anand stars in this suspenseful thriller as a man entangled in a jewel theft mystery. The film features twists and Anand’s suave performance, with gripping storytelling and music by S.D. Burman, making it a memorable cinematic experience.

