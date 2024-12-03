Guide to Baazi: 5 must-watch Dev Anand films full of romance, suspense, and drama

Dev Anand’s iconic films blend romance, suspense, and drama. From intense thrillers to lighthearted comedies, these five movies showcase his versatility and timeless appeal in Indian cinema.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 6:15 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 6:15 AM IST

Dev Anand, one of Bollywood's most charismatic and versatile actors, captivated audiences for decades with his charm and screen presence. Known for his bold choices and unique style, his films, ranging from romantic dramas to thrillers, have left an indelible mark.

 

article_image2

Guide (1965)

Dev Anand plays Raghuraman, a tour guide who falls in love with a married woman. The film explores themes of self-discovery and romance, with stunning performances and memorable music. A timeless classic in Indian cinema.

 

article_image3

Baazi (1951)

In this noir-inspired thriller, Dev Anand plays a man who joins the police to seek justice, leading to intense encounters with the underworld. The film’s suspenseful narrative and Anand’s charismatic performance make it a significant career milestone.

 

article_image4

Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

Dev Anand directs and stars in this film about a brother trying to save his sister from the drug-filled hippie lifestyle. Its relevant social themes and iconic music, including the title track, made it a bold cinematic statement.

 

article_image5

Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963)

A romantic comedy where Dev Anand and Nutan play neighbors who fall in love despite differences. With light-hearted charm and endearing performances, the film showcases Anand’s romantic and comedic versatility, making it a delightful classic.

 

article_image6

Jewel Thief (1967)

Dev Anand stars in this suspenseful thriller as a man entangled in a jewel theft mystery. The film features twists and Anand’s suave performance, with gripping storytelling and music by S.D. Burman, making it a memorable cinematic experience.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH]

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert ATG

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big RBA

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big

Recent Stories

WARNING! Using your phone at dinner table can cause more harm than you think; experts reveal why shk

WARNING! Using your phone at dinner table can cause more harm than you think; experts reveal why

Bengaluru techie conned by 'escort' and fake cop: How Rs 16,000 online booking led to Rs 8.1 lakh loss snt

Bengaluru techie conned by 'escort' and fake cop: How Rs 16,000 online booking led to Rs 8.1 lakh loss

Citi Trends Stock Rallies Ahead of Q3 Results

Citi Trends Stock Rallies Ahead of Q3 Results

Crypto-Driven Stock Trends: Retail’s Take On Monday’s Market Buzz

Crypto-Driven Stock Trends: Retail’s Take On Monday’s Market Buzz

Novocure Stock Soars On Positive Pancreatic Cancer Trial Results, Retail Sentiment Surges

Novocure Stock Soars On Positive Pancreatic Cancer Trial Results, Retail Sentiment Surges

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon