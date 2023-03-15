Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt off to London to celebrate her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha

    Alia Bhatt turns 30: Actress and Ranbir Kapoor have flown to London with Raha. It is said that the family is also travelling to London for  Alia's Netflix film, Heart Of Stone's shoot.

    Alia Bhatt off to London to celebrate her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha RBA
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 7:46 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt, who became a mother last year, is 30 today. Alia has won our hearts over and over again with her performances on the big screen. She is a whole package, whether she is the youthful college student Shanaya in Student Of The Year or the bold Gangubai Kathiawadi.

    Alia Bhatt just concluded production on her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. On the other hand, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, scored another success in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan. 

    Alia and Ranbir are said to have flown to London with Raha after finishing all of their professional responsibilities.

    According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went to London to shoot the latter's Netflix project, Heart Of Stone. Significantly, Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and Raha accompanied the actress to Kashmir to film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's song.

    "Alia is a new mother, and she has taken her baby Raha to London with mother Soni (Razdan), sister Shaheen (Bhatt), and husband Ranbir," a source close to the Bhatt family told to a media house. The family is going to great lengths to ensure that Raha is at ease in all the various settings worldwide.

    About Alia Bhatt work front
    Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt's Netflix drama, also includes Gal Gadot in a significant role. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also includes Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in substantial roles.

    About Ranbir Kapoor work front
    Ranbir Kapoor's next film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. He will next be featured in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vagna and starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. Keep tuned for additional information!

     

     

     

     

