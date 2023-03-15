Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures and video: Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in bikini as she enjoys Miami beach

    Mouni Roy Bikini Photos: Mouni Roy is now having the time of her life in Miami. For quite some time, the actress has been posting images of herself and her newfound BFF, Disha Patani.

    Pictures and video: Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in bikini as she enjoys Miami beach
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 8:41 AM IST

    Actress Mouni Roy took a time out from the USA 'The Entertainers Tour' headlined by Akshay Kumar and shared a few glimpses of her fun in Miami Beach with her fans and followers. The stunning actress shared her bikini images from Miami Beach, in which she looked perfectly fit and sexy, showing off her washboard abs.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Mouni shared a video of herself where she is seen walking out of the water on the beach in a multi-coloured bikini, and it is sure to drive you to take a beach vacay soon. The actress's open hair and cool shades completed her overall look. She captioned the video, 'Hello Miami'.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    She shared photos with her new BFF Disha Patani, earlier in the day. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani will join Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan on Akshay Kumar's Entertainers Tour to the United States.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    As soon as she posted the video with her friends and followers, they bombarded the comment area with love. 'Soo hotttt,' Disha Patani remarked, followed by fire emojis. When one of her followers remarked, 'Sabse hot naagin', another one added, 'Aag hi Aag'. 'smundr main nhake or bhi namkeen song dedicated for you (sic),' said another enthusiast.

    Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are now on the Entertainers Tour in the United States, alongside Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, and others.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Mouni was most recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The actress received a lot of love and praise for her role in the film. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in leading parts and Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and others in supporting roles.

     
