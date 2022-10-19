(Video) Monster: Mohanlal talks about his latest film and reveals some interesting facts; fans must read

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 7:35 AM IST

    After a lengthy break of six years, Mohanlal and filmmaker Vysakh of Pulimurugan are working together again on the next film Monster. The film, billed as a suspense thriller will finally be released in theatres on Friday, October 21.

    After Pulimurugan's enormous success, Mohanlal and director Vysakh reunite with writer Uday Krishna for the film Monster. The Malayalam superstar recently shared a video on his social media accounts in which he discussed the much-anticipated film.

    According to Mohanlal in the video, Monster tackles a topic that is brand-new to the Malayalam cinema industry. "Monster is a great film for an actor, especially for me. There are several surprises in this movie. The primary focus of Monster is its topic. This movie, in my opinion, tackles a topic that has never been explored in Malayalam cinema, and it does it in a really daring way. The film's leading lady is the screenplay. If you were to ask me if Monster has a hero or a villain, I would respond that both the antagonist and the protagonist in this story are the script. Actors seldom appear in such films, according to Mohanlal.

    Mohanlal discussed the action scenes in Monster in another video. The seasoned actor hinted that, unlike their last film Pulimurugan, the Vysakh movie is not primarily concentrated on action. However, Mohanlal also revealed that the project would have two major action sequences, which are choreographed very differently.

    About Monster
    In Vysakh's movie, Mohanlal plays the intriguing character Lucky Singh, who gives the cops a hard time. Lakshmi Manchu, Siddique, Lena, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, KB Ganesh Kumar, Johny Antony, Arjun Nandakumar, Kottayam Ramesh, and more A-list actors are featured in the much-awaited film. Deepak Dev wrote the original soundtrack and songs. The photographer serving as director is Satheesh Kurup.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 7:35 AM IST
