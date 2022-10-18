Kangana Ranaut's bold pictures in lace bra top go viral; actress sends strong message to trolls

Kangana Ranaut's sexy pictures: People aren't allowed to comment on what Kangana Ranaut wears or doesn't wear! The actress sent a loud statement to haters who would probably make fun of her daring attire.

Remember that what a woman wears should be "none of your concern," says actress Kangana Ranaut! After posting a couple of images of herself wearing a striking dress, the Queen actress tweeted the statement. It all started when Kangana found an old photo of her and Thalaivii co-star Arvind Swamy and sent it to him as a birthday greeting.

Arvind was spotted wearing a casual suit, while Kangana was dressed in a seductive white lace bralette that she paired with a pair of white pants. After wishing him, Kangana decided to post a few images showing her dress in more detail along with a message for people who would criticise a woman's clothing choices.



“Just emphasising the fact that what a woman wears or forgets to wear is entirely her business…. None of your business," she said, sharing a picture of her look.



“I think I made the point… I can go to the office now… Bye," she added, sharing yet another, closer look at the outfit.

Kangana has been busy with her upcoming project Emergency. The film features Kangana as the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her first look was revealed a few weeks ago and since then, Kangana has been sharing the first looks of her co-stars featuring in the flick.

She had previously revealed that Anupam Kher will be seen as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhry will don the role of Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman will be seen as Sam Manekshaw and just last month, she dropped Satish Kaushik’s first look from the film as Jagjivan Ram. Also Read: Here's what happened when Uorfi aka Urfi Javed slips from the swing- WATCH funny video

