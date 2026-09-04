Guruvayur Temple was beautifully decorated for Krishna Janmashtami, attracting large crowds for prayers and cultural events. Celebrations also included a grand Vallasadya feast for 50,000 at Aranmula and a milk jug procession in Rameswaram.

Janmashtami Celebrations at Guruvayur Temple

Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district of Keralam was beautifully adorned for the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna on Friday, drawing large numbers of devotees who gathered to offer prayers and seek darshan.

The occasion also featured traditional dance performances, adding a rich cultural dimension to the festivities. Artists showcased Keralam’s vibrant artistic traditions, while devotees immersed themselves in prayer and devotion. The decorated temple, devotional rituals, cultural performances and large gatherings together created a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. The celebrations at Guruvayur reflected the deep religious and cultural significance associated with Lord Krishna. With the temple bustling with activity, devotees from different places came together to mark the auspicious occasion with faith and enthusiasm.

Grand Festivities Across Keralam and Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, devotees across Keralam and Tamil Nadu celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with traditional religious rituals and festivities, with a grand Vallasadya drawing around 50,000 devotees at the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple in Keralam’s Pathanamthitta district and hundreds of women taking part in a milk jug procession in Rameswaram’s Thangachimadam.

On the occasion of Ashtami Rohini, devotees gathered at the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, to offer the traditional Vallasadya to Lord Aranmula Parthasarathy as a ritual offering. The temple, located in Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district, witnessed the participation of around 50,000 devotees, including members of the palliyoda karas from 52 karas and local residents. Children dressed as Lord Krishna and performers presenting various traditional art forms took part in the procession on the palliyodams. Devotees circled the temple while singing Vanchipattu and dancing before gathering in the temple courtyard to partake in the traditional feast.

In Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, hundreds of women celebrated Krishna Janmashtami by taking part in a traditional milk jug procession in Thangachimadam. The women, led by village headman Mariappan, carried milk jugs from the Bekarumbu Hanuman Temple and walked through the main streets in a procession before reaching the Krishna temple.

Significance of Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu Calendar, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Across the country, devotees observe the festival through prayers, temple visits, religious processions, bhajans and other traditional celebrations. Temples are decorated for the occasion, while devotees gather in large numbers to offer prayers and seek darshan. (ANI)