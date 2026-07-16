Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have named their baby boy Ved Tanna Bangera. The couple made the announcement on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, explaining that the name means 'sacred knowledge, wisdom and light'.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Name Their Son Ved

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera have revealed the name of their child, more than a month after becoming parents, choosing the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami on Friday to introduce their baby boy as Ved Tanna Bangera. Karishma and Varun made the announcement through a joint social media post, sharing a template featuring their son’s name and explaining the significance behind their choice. “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, with Kanha’s blessings, we lovingly introduce our little miracle… VED TANNA BANGERA..A name that means sacred knowledge, wisdom and light.With all our love,Karishma & Varun,” the couple wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

The couple welcomed Ved on July 29, which coincided with Guru Purnima. While announcing his arrival earlier, Karishma had spoken about the significance of the date. The couple had, however, kept their newborn’s name private until Janmashtami.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Pregnancy and Wedding

In April, Karishma announced her pregnancy in a heartfelt Instagram post. She and her husband, Varun Bangera, revealed the pregnancy with a series of intimate photographs, marking a new chapter in their lives. In the post, Karishma shared a carousel of pictures featuring the couple posing together with baby shoes and wearing caps labelled "Mom" and "Dad." Accompanying the images was a caption that read, "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift- August 2026," confirming the expected arrival date of their child.

Karishma and Varun tied the knot on February 5, 2022. (ANI)