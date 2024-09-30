Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for his contribution to Indian cinema

Mithun Chakraborty is set to be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his exceptional contributions and iconic cinematic journey. This prestigious recognition, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will be presented during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024

Mithun Chakraborty is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, as announced by Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics, and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw. He shared this news on X, highlighting the veteran actor's remarkable cinematic journey and significant contributions to Indian cinema.

Vaishnaw expressed his admiration for Mithun's inspiring career, stating that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury recognized him for his iconic contributions to the industry. The award ceremony will take place at the 70th National Film Awards on October 8, 2024.

This honor comes just months after Mithun was awarded the Padma Bhushan, which he received in April from President Droupadi Murmu. Upon learning about the Padma Bhushan recognition, Mithun expressed his happiness, noting that he had never requested anything for himself. He shared that he was momentarily speechless when he received the call from the Home Ministry, as he had not anticipated the award.

Mithun Chakraborty made his acting debut in 1977 with the film Mrigayaa, becoming one of the few actors to win a National Award for his first film. His popularity soared with the release of the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which achieved phenomenal success across Asia, the Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Throughout his career, he has starred in numerous notable films, including Agneepath, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Hum Se Hai Zamana, Pasand Apni Apni, Ghar Ek Mandir, and Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki. In recent years, he appeared in films such as OMG: Oh My God.

