    Kerala: ICMR study on Amoebic Meningitis in limbo despite rising cases

    Despite multiple cases of amoebic meningitis being reported in patients with no connection to water bodies, the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) study announced in Kerala has seen no substantial progress.

    Kerala: ICMR study on Amoebic Meningitis in limbo despite rising cases
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amoebic meningitis has caused renewed concern in Thiruvananthapuram, with two more cases confirmed. The infection sources remain unknown, and despite repeated occurrences, no scientific investigations have begun. A 31-year-old from Thirumala and a 27-year-old from Mulluvila tested positive, despite having no common risk factors like bathing in natural water bodies, head injuries, or surgeries, typically linked to the disease.

    Kerala: 38-year-old man dies of 'brain-eating' amoeba in Kasaragod

    A Plus Two student from Navaikkulam was diagnosed with amoebic meningitis after bathing in a public pond on Uthradam day. While two others who accompanied him remain symptom-free, they are under observation. The health condition of the three patients being treated at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College is stable, with no major issues reported.

    Despite the confirmation of amoebic meningitis in patients with no connection to water bodies, the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) study announced in Kerala has remained only on paper. An ICMR representative visited Kerala and met with officials, but no concrete actions have followed. This negligence is particularly concerning given the 97% fatality rate of the disease.

    Following the surge in cases, the Health Minister had announced that ICMR would conduct a study in the state. However, aside from a meeting between the ICMR representative, health department officials, and a few experts, no significant progress has been made. The cause of the continued occurrence of the disease remains unknown, and an efficient study, including field visits, is urgently needed. Coordination between various departments is crucial for such an investigation.

    The infection has affected individuals who typically wouldn’t be at risk of contracting the disease, and the exact cause of its spread remains unclear. Health authorities at the district level have issued strict guidelines to test for amoebic meningitis if a patient presents with fever along with symptoms similar to seizures. The health department considers it an achievement that most of the infected patients have been successfully saved.
     

