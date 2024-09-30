Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Veer Mehra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Is Bigg Boss 18 next? Here's what you need to know

    Karan Veer Mehra has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, securing a trophy and cash prize. Fans now speculate about his potential participation in Bigg Boss 18.

    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    Rohit Shetty’s action-packed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, has concluded, with actor Karan Veer Mehra emerging as the winner. The finale aired on Sunday night, where Mehra triumphed over fellow contestants Gashmeer Mahajani and Krishna Shroff, securing not only the prestigious trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a stylish new car.

    In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Karan expressed his belief in his victory from the beginning. “I thought I would win whenever I do the show,” he stated, though he admitted that the competitive spirit of his fellow contestants initially shook his confidence. “But when I reached the set, I realized every contestant had sworn to win,” he added, quoting, “Der lagi aane main lekin shukar hai ki aaye toh,” which translates to “It took time to arrive, but I’m grateful that I did.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Following his win, Mehra is optimistic about the impact it will have on his career. “There are a lot of choices now for work after the win,” he shared. Having spent considerable time in the industry, he feels more empowered to reach out to producers, especially those who haven’t worked with him yet.

    As speculation arises about his next steps, fans wonder if Mehra will join Bigg Boss 18. He clarified that he has no plans to participate in Salman Khan’s show but left the door open, saying, “Never say never. You never know when a plan could be made.”

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 showcased a diverse cast, including familiar faces like Asim Riaz, Sumona Chakravarti, and Shilpa Shinde. The season wasn’t without controversy, particularly surrounding an incident involving Riaz and Bhanot, which led to Riaz walking off the show. Mehra weighed in on the incident, empathizing with Shinde’s perspective while highlighting the complexity of the situation.

    With his victory, Karan Veer Mehra has certainly made a mark, leaving fans eager to see what’s next for the talented actor.

