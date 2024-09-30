Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal weather forecast: Rain likely to decrease in Kolkata, other districts before Durga Puja

    As per the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon is expected to linger in West Bengal until mid-October. Scattered showers are anticipated during Durga Puja in Kolkata, South Bengal, and North Bengal.

    West Bengal weather forecast: Rain likely to decrease in Kolkata, other districts before Durga Puja RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    Weather News: According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon season is not expected to leave West Bengal before Durga Puja. The department predicts that the monsoon will likely retreat around mid-October. While there are no immediate warnings for heavy rainfall, scattered showers are possible.

    Although the monsoon's departure is approaching for India, the Alipore Meteorological Department has provided an update on its withdrawal from West Bengal. The department's forecast indicates that the monsoon will persist in the state until at least the Durga Puja festival.

    The Alipore Meteorological Department forecasts reduced rainfall until Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and occasional sunshine. Humidity will likely cause discomfort. From Wednesday onwards, rainfall is expected to increase in South Bengal districts, with scattered showers anticipated. North Bengal experienced a significant drop in temperature due to continuous heavy to very heavy rainfall and overcast conditions. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise in the coming days. Kolkata may experience a few spells of light rain, but the likelihood of rain will gradually decrease in the coming days. However, rainfall may increase again in Kolkata around the middle of the coming week, coinciding with the Durga Puja festival.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France AJR

    India's Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France

    Karnataka Monsoon Update: Rainy season ends with 15% surplus rainfall, 99% sowing RBA

    Karnataka Monsoon Update: Rainy season ends with 15% surplus rainfall, 99% sowing

    Congress demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman resignation over FIR in Electoral bonds extortion case vkp

    Congress demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation over FIR in Electoral bonds extortion case

    Covid lockdowns on Earth led to dip in Moon's temperature by 8-10 Kelvin, reveals study snt

    Covid lockdowns on Earth led to dip in Moon's temperature by 8-10 Kelvin, reveals study

    Junior Doctors Threaten Strike After Supreme Court Hearing in RG Kar Case

    RG Kar Case Update: Junior doctors may resume strike after Supreme Court hearing

    Recent Stories

    India Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France AJR

    India's Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France

    Karnataka Monsoon Update: Rainy season ends with 15% surplus rainfall, 99% sowing RBA

    Karnataka Monsoon Update: Rainy season ends with 15% surplus rainfall, 99% sowing

    Congress demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman resignation over FIR in Electoral bonds extortion case vkp

    Congress demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation over FIR in Electoral bonds extortion case

    Anupam Kher replaces Mahatma Gandhi in fake currency notes; actor shares clip - WATCH ATG

    Anupam Kher replaces Mahatma Gandhi in fake currency notes; actor shares clip - WATCH

    Nourish Your Skin: Easy raw milk face pack for a radiant glow NTI

    Nourish Your Skin: Easy raw milk face pack for a radiant glow

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon