West Bengal weather forecast: Rain likely to decrease in Kolkata, other districts before Durga Puja

As per the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon is expected to linger in West Bengal until mid-October. Scattered showers are anticipated during Durga Puja in Kolkata, South Bengal, and North Bengal.

Weather News: According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon season is not expected to leave West Bengal before Durga Puja. The department predicts that the monsoon will likely retreat around mid-October. While there are no immediate warnings for heavy rainfall, scattered showers are possible.

Although the monsoon's departure is approaching for India, the Alipore Meteorological Department has provided an update on its withdrawal from West Bengal. The department's forecast indicates that the monsoon will persist in the state until at least the Durga Puja festival.

The Alipore Meteorological Department forecasts reduced rainfall until Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and occasional sunshine. Humidity will likely cause discomfort. From Wednesday onwards, rainfall is expected to increase in South Bengal districts, with scattered showers anticipated. North Bengal experienced a significant drop in temperature due to continuous heavy to very heavy rainfall and overcast conditions. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise in the coming days. Kolkata may experience a few spells of light rain, but the likelihood of rain will gradually decrease in the coming days. However, rainfall may increase again in Kolkata around the middle of the coming week, coinciding with the Durga Puja festival.

Latest Videos