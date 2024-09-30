Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India-Pakistan are one', says Diljit Dosanjh to a Pakistani fan attending his concert [Watch video]

    The viral video shows Diljit Dosanjh offering a gift to a fan on stage and asking her where she is from. After she informs him she's from Pakistan, the singer replies he doesn't believe boundaries separate people. For him, borders between countries are only what politicians want, not the people of any country.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Singer Diljit Dosanjh is now visiting the United Kingdom as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. He recently performed in Manchester in front of a sold-out stadium, and videos of the concert are circulating online. One of the videos, in which Diljit talks with a Pakistani admirer, has sparked widespread interest on the internet. In the video, Diljit discusses transcending borders and embracing everyone.

    The video

    He spoke in Punjabi, which translates as "For me, India and Pakistan are one. Politicians establish borders, but Punjabis love everyone. People who talk to Punjabi, from any part of the world, are all the same. Those who have arrived from India, as well as those from Pakistan, are welcome. The artist stated that he connects with people through music, not by nationality."

    Diljit Dosanjh's tour

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour, which has captivated audiences worldwide, will return to India in October. He will perform at Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. The artist will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26.

