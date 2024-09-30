Anupam Kher replaces Mahatma Gandhi in fake currency notes; actor shares clip - WATCH

Anupam Kher recently reacted to the news about counterfeit notes featuring his image that were recovered in Gujarat. Reports state that the Ahmedabad Police confiscated fake currency amounting to Rs 1.60 crore. Videos circulating online displayed Anupam’s face on Rs 500 notes, replacing Mahatma Gandhi's likeness, with the notes also indicating ‘Resole Bank of India’ instead of the correct ‘Reserve Bank of India.’

In his response, Anupam shared a video report about the counterfeit notes and humorously remarked in Hindi about the absurdity of his face appearing on the five hundred rupee note, expressing disbelief at the situation.

According to The Indian Express, the counterfeit notes were discovered after the owner of a bullion firm, Mehul Thakkar, was deceived out of Rs 1.60 crore. A case has been filed against unidentified suspects in Ahmedabad. Mehul Thakkar informed the police that a group of individuals had expressed interest in purchasing 2100 grams of gold, asking for it to be delivered to the Navrangpura area. He sent the gold with an employee, who handed it over to two accused individuals in exchange for a plastic bag that was purportedly filled with cash worth Rs 1.3 crore. The accused claimed they needed to fetch the remaining Rs 30 lakh from a nearby shop but fled instead. The counterfeit notes were later discovered by one of the bullion firm’s employees, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher is busy with upcoming projects, including the film Signature, where he stars alongside Mahima Chaudhry. He is also awaiting the release of Emergency, a film directed by Kangana Ranaut, which has faced delays due to certification issues.

