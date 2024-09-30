'Devara Part 1' box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer earns THIS in India

"Devara - Part 1," featuring Jr NTR and directed by Koratala Siva, has made a remarkable impact at the box office during its opening weekend. With an impressive collection of Rs 161 crores net, the film has captivated audiences across various regions

The recent release of "Devara - Part 1," starring Jr NTR, has shown impressive box office performance during its opening weekend. Directed by Koratala Siva and featuring a star-studded cast that includes Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj, the film has captivated audiences throughout India.

On its opening day, the film earned an outstanding Rs 82.5 crores net across India, with a significant contribution of Rs 73.25 crores from the Telugu version alone. Other languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, also contributed to the film's impressive figures, underscoring its pan-Indian appeal.

However, on the second day, the film experienced a noticeable decline in collections, bringing in Rs 38.2 crores, which reflects a drop of approximately 53.7% from the opening day. Despite this decline, the Telugu version remained the strongest performer, earning Rs 27.55 crores, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 9 crores.

The film saw a slight recovery on its third day, accumulating Rs 40.3 crores, indicating a 5.5% increase from the previous day. The Telugu version again led the earnings with Rs 27.65 crores, followed by Hindi at Rs 11 crores. This suggests that the film successfully maintained audience interest, especially in Telugu-speaking regions.

In total, "Devara - Part 1" has grossed Rs 161 crores net in India over its first three days. The detailed breakdown indicates that the Telugu version garnered Rs 128.45 crores, while Hindi contributed Rs 27.5 crores. Although other languages offered smaller returns, the overall performance indicates success across various regions.

The film's success can be attributed to several factors, such as Jr NTR's strong fan base and the engaging storyline. Koratala Siva's direction and the performances of the ensemble cast have received positive feedback, enhancing the film's appeal.

The occupancy rates in theaters have been promising, with Sunday showing an overall occupancy of 65.35% for the Telugu version. Morning shows recorded a 50.22% turnout, while afternoon shows increased to 75.29%. This indicates a strong audience interest in watching the film, particularly over the weekend.

"Devara - Part 1" has established a solid foundation for the franchise and is anticipated to continue its strong performance in the upcoming days. The film's widespread appeal across multiple languages and robust weekend performance suggest that it will remain a significant box office attraction. Both fans and critics are looking forward to the release of the second part, with hopes that it will build upon the momentum and success of the first installment.

The box office figures reflect a successful opening weekend for "Devara - Part 1," positioning it as one of the standout releases of the year. With positive word-of-mouth and sustained interest, the film is expected to maintain its performance in the weeks ahead.

