IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah rattles Mushfiqur's off stump with a peach (WATCH)

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah as struck early on Day 4 of the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur as he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim. The 30-year-old right-arm quick rattled the Bangladeshi middle-order batsman's off-stump, thereby reducing the visitors to 112/4.

Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur resumed play for Bangladesh on the fourth day after Day 2 and Day 3 were washed out due to persistent rain in Kanpur. Mushfiqur welcomed Bumrah with a boundary in the 41st over, but India's ace pacer clipped the right-handed batsman's off stump with a full-length delivery that nipped back. The 37-year-old batsman was left awe struck as he thought he had covered the stumps.

Mushfiqur walks back after scoring 11 off 32 balls, including two boundaries. Mominul and Mushfiqur stitched together a partnership of 32 runs, with the former doing the bulk of the scoring. Mominul has been batting well having notched up his half-century in 110 balls, including nine boundaries.

At drinks Bangladesh is batting at 148/4 with Mominul and Liton Das at the crease. Because of rain for two days, the pitch seems to be assisting the pace bowlers in the initial stages of the fourth day. However, as the game progresses, the spinners will come into play because the sun has come out and the average temperature is around 35 degree Celsius.

On Day 1, India pacer Akash Deep took two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw reducing the visitors to 107/3. The openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were sent back by Akash Deep, who was the pick of the Indian bowlers on the first day before rain interrupted play.

India are leading the two-Test series 1-0 having secured a 280 run victory at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last week. With just two days of play remaining, draw looks the most likely result, but Rohit Sharma and Co. will be hoping to secure a result and consolidate their top spot in the 2023-25 World Test Champions standings.

