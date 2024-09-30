Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France

    India is seeking 22 single-seat Rafale M jets, along with 4 twin-seat versions for training purposes. The Rafale M is a highly advanced, multi-role fighter jet, with the twin-seat version designed to train new pilots. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has already granted approval for the purchase of these jets.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

    India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is all set to embark on a two-day visit to France starting Monday (September 30). This development comes as India seeks to finalise the purchase of 26 Rafale M fighter jets for the Indian Navy, with ongoing negotiations focusing on the price of the deal.

    Recently, France submitted its final price offer for the jets, and India aims to complete the agreement by the end of this year. The Rafale M jets, specifically designed for naval operations, will be deployed on India's expanding fleet of aircraft carriers. Currently, the Indian Navy relies on Russian-made MiG-29K jets, but with the addition of a second aircraft carrier, the need for new fighter jets has become pressing.

    One of India's key requests is that the Rafale M be compatible with indigenous weapons systems. The jets are expected to be equipped with Astra, a long-range air-to-air missile, and Rudram, an air-to-surface missile designed to neutralise critical targets such as radar installations. This compatibility with local systems is part of India's larger push for greater self-reliance in defense technology.

    Previously, India had procured as many as 36 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The Navy's deal also includes requests for additional equipment, such as 40 drop tanks and specific workstations, as well as a larger quantity of Meteor long-range air-to-air missiles. With this new deal, India aims to further strengthen its naval air power amidst rising security concerns in the region.

