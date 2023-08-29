Millie Bobby Brown writes a book: Will the 'Stranger Things' actor quit acting? Know Details

Amid the anticipation caused by the delayed schedule of Stranger Things Season 5 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Millie Bobby Brown is actively engaged in crafting her new book. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

At just 19, Millie Bobby Brown has emerged as one of the most remarkable actresses of her generation. Rising to fame as a breakout star on Stranger Things, her journey was accompanied by both acclaim and undue criticism. Currently, alongside the upcoming season of Stranger Things, she is engrossed in a new endeavor: crafting a book centered around her grandmother. Here's the motivation behind the young artist's decision to chronicle her own grandmother's story.

Why is Millie writing a book about her grandmother?

ALSO READ: 'Archies': Zoya Akhtar announces release date of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's debut film

The actress has frequently emphasized her closest bond with her grandmother among all relatives. Furthermore, she has shared a significant part of her upbringing in her grandmother's company. As a result, the tales of a war-torn London have captivated her since her early days. Now, having completed her education, she envisions crafting a book that weaves together all these stories.

Brown's venture into literature strives to encapsulate the evocative narratives of a past era. Beyond her achievements on screen, the actress is immersing herself in history, spotlighting her cherished grandmother's wartime fortitude and anecdotes. As of the present moment, details about the book's plot and genre remain undisclosed. However, enthusiasts anticipate a collection of anecdotes chronicling her grandmother's experiences during her time in London.

Is the 'Stanger Things' actress retiring from acting?

Speculation about the actress potentially departing from the acting industry has been triggered by an article from The Times. Fan conjecture centers around the notion that Brown could be considering an exit from acting. Nonetheless, there hasn't been any official confirmation of such intentions publicly disclosed. Presently, as we write, the actress remains in anticipation of the commencement of filming for the last season of Stranger Things. The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has put the final season's production on hold. We will diligently update this segment with pertinent information as it becomes available.

ALSO READ: Jawan updates: Shah Rukh Khan to embark on an evening at Burj Khalifa with Red dress-code