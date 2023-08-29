Jawan updates: Shah Rukh Khan to embark on an evening at Burj Khalifa with Red dress-code

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan announces a special event at Burj Khalifa on August 31 to celebrate his upcoming movie "Jawan." Fans are encouraged to wear red. The film, featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, releases on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

    While fans eagerly await the trailer of 'Jawan,' an enticing update has emerged, courtesy of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram. On Monday night, SRK took to social media to share a thrilling announcement about this upcoming event. He expressed, "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate Jawan with me". SRK warmly invited his fans to join him at the Burj Khalifa event, urging them to dress in the color of love (red). "And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jaa and let's wear red...what say? Ready?" he playfully penned.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, "Jawan" features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance, and the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

    The film, directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, is set to hit the screens on September 7 this year, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. 

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
