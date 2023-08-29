Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Archies': Zoya Akhtar announces release date of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's debut film

    The 'Archies', starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina, has finally got a release date, as announced by director Zoya Akhtar. The stars  posed next to a live billboard on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. 


     

    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    The 'Archies' adaptation's cast, in a stylish announcement, revealed the movie's release date. On Mumbai's Western Express Highway, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (better known by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda posed next to a live billboard. Just so you know, the billboard has a countdown clock that shows how many days are left till the movie is available on Netflix. The 'Archies' will release on December 7, 2023, as per Zoya Akhtar, who made the announcement on her Instagram account. Check out her post which she captioned: “My Moovy My Groovy The Archies arrive on December 7th#100DaysToGo.” 

    Proud mummy Shweta Bachchan penned a warm note for her son: "My sons first billboard!!!! It just hits different!."  Sister Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a picture of the cast on the billboard, and wrote, "That’s my brother up there!!!!! @thearchiesonnetflix coming to you on 7th December!." 

    "Hamari kahaani ka countdown shuru ho chuka hai (The countdown to our story has begun). This is a daily reminder that #TheArchies are making their grand entrance on December 7th. #100DaysToGo.". The Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, earlier this year saw the screening of the movie's teaser. You've seen them in Riverdale, in books, and in comic books, but this time, they'll be in India! The Archies creates a 1960s world that is both recognisable and novel. Here's the first look", wrote the makers sharing the teaser.

    The 'Archies', a coming-of-age musical, will cinematically transport viewers to the fictitious hilltop town of Riverdale on December 7th, 2023. It chronicles the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. The film showcases friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion through the prism of the distinctive Anglo-Indian community.

     

