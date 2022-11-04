Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report

Janhvi Kapoor, the star of the film Mili, just purchased a duplex bungalow for Rs 65 crore; here's everything you need to know about this expensive home.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has enjoyed success since her screen debut in 2018. Since the release of her debut movie, Dhadak, the actress has not looked back. She currently has several films in the works. Janhvi, her sister Khushi Kapoor, and her father Boney Kapoor are said to have bought a duplex residence in Mumbai around this time.

The Kapoor family acquired the apartment together. The value of Janhvi's duplex flat, according to records discovered by Indextap.com, is Rs 65 crore. The reports claim, the duple is a huge spread of 8669 square feet with a carpet area of 6421 sq ft.

In July, Janhvi sold the 3,456-square-foot apartment she had in Juhu to Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao for Rs. 44 crore. It is reportedly located on the first and second floors of the building at Pali Hill. On October 12, the property was registered, and according to Janhvi, stamp duty and registration costs totalled Rs. 3.90 crore.

Gauri Khan is now the top interior designer in the city and is renowned for giving celebrity homes the most heavenly renovations; we wonder whether Janhvi would pick Gauri Khan Designs for the inside of her brand-new home.

The rumours also claim that Janhvi purchased a vacant property at a resale and is preparing to give it a spectacular makeover. She may even relocate and remain in Bandra, just like any other famous person. That said, the actress hasn't yet mentioned buying this residence.