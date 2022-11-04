(Video and Pictures) When Rekha met Mili star Janhvi Kapoor, here's what happened NEXT

Mili premiere: On Thursday (Nov 03), Janhvi Kapoor was accompanied by veteran actor Rekha at the Mili movie premiere. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, two of her colleagues also attended the screening with her.

At the premiere of Janhvi Kapoor's most recent movie, "Mili," which her father Boney Kapoor has produced, appeared legendary actress Rekha. Rekha sat for the photographers wearing a golden and white sari, and she was the picture of grace and refinement.

When the seasoned actress first saw Janhvi Kapoor wearing an ethnic dress, she became mesmerised. Janhvi's peach sharara outfit left an impression. Janhvi, who appeared to be having a fan-girl moment at her own movie screening, received a bear embrace from Rekha. (VIDEO)



On social media, the same video has become quite popular. Rekha's appearance at the screening really pleased the online community.



It shows Rekha gazing in wonder and awe at Janhvi as she approaches her. After hugging each other, they proceed to pose for photos. Additionally, Janhvi appears to take a closer look at and enjoy her saree.



Rekha looked lovely as always in a golden and grey saree with traditional jewellery, while Janhvi was dressed in a beige sharara outfit. One fan wrote, “She (Rekha) never gets old mashallah, she is so beautiful." Another one said, “Look at this stunning beauty! Wow Rekha!" A fan responded to the video, “Everything is so beautiful to see.. bahut dino k baad kuch achha laga dhekne ko mila from Bollywood side.” Many fans and social media users couldn't stop praising Rekha for her look. A fan wrote, “Still Rekha ji is so stunning and beautiful.” Another wrote, “Look at this stunning beauty! Wow Rekha.” Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to her South Indian roots with timeless Kanjivaram saree

