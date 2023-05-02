MET Gala 2023: Isha Ambani looks captivating in Prabal Gurung saree gown ensemble

Globally prominent business magnate Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal, is ready to attend the MET Gala 2023 in this breath-taking embellished pattern black colored statement saree gown outfit from ace fashion designer Prabal Gurung's collection. Know more.

Undoubtedly, Isha Ambani Piramal consistently wins the hearts of everyone with her tastefully curated sartorial choices and fashion picks. Isha loves to add fine and exquisite touches to every outfit she wears since she is a fan of all things creative, and this enthralls us. She also transformed into an enchanting beauty during the Met Gala 2023.

Isha is spotted at the MET Gala 2023 wearing a Prabal Gurung saree gown, and to say the outfit is captivating would be an understatement.

Isha definitely turned several heads at the MET Gala 2023, looking gorgeous in a dazzling black satin-back sari gown designed by the longstanding partner and globally prominent Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung in memory of Karl Lagerfeld. The opulent and spectacular crepe dress included a silk chiffon train and was hand-made with thousands of gems and pearls.

Globally renowned entertainment magazine Vogue India took to their Instagram handle. Their official statement and caption read, "True to the #MetGala dress code of “In honor of Karl,” businesswoman and arts patron #IshaAmbani turned heads in a stunning, black, satin-back sari gown by Nepalese-American designer and longtime collaborator Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung). The glamorous crepe outfit was hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls and adorned with a silk chiffon train."

For the biggest fashion gala event of the year, Isha Ambani Piramal got styled by Priyanka Kapadia. To top off and accentuate her looks, Isha chose jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and a super cute yet elegant Chanel bag.

