Parari to Thooval: 6 Tamil movies releasing on November 22; will 'Kanguva' survive in theatres? Know here
Following the mixed reviews of 'Kanguva' released on November 14th, this post details the films slated for theatrical release on November 22nd
Jolly O Gymkhana
Starring Prabhu Deva and Madonna Sebastian, 'Jolly O Gymkhana' is directed by S J Seenu. The film also features Yashika Anand, Kingsley, Abirami, YG Mahendran, and Yogi Babu. The film's first look and trailer have generated positive buzz
Nirangal Moondru
Atharvaa Murali's thriller 'Nirangal Moondru,' directed by Karthik Naren, releases on November 22nd. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Rahman, and Amala Paul. The trailer has been well-received
Parari
'Parari,' directed by Ezhil Periyavedi and presented by Raju Murugan's SP Cinemas, focuses on the lives of marginalized communities. Hari Shankar produces and stars in the film, alongside Sangeetha Kalyan
Thooval
'Thooval,' directed by Rajavel Krishna and produced by Kamala Kumari, features a fresh cast and explores the lives of people dependent on fishing in waterfalls. The film has already won over 40 awards
Kuppan
Low-budget film 'Kuppan,' written and directed by Saranraj, stars Dev and Athiram. The film explores themes of love and friendship
Emakku Thozhil Romance
Ashok Selvan's 'Emakku Thozhil Romance,' directed by Balaji Kesavan, is a romantic comedy also featuring Avanthika Mishra, M.S. Bhaskar, and Urvashi
Kanguva's Fate
With 'Kanguva' facing mixed reviews and potentially affected box office collections, the release of six new films on November 22nd raises concerns about its survival in theaters