Parari to Thooval: 6 Tamil movies releasing on November 22; will 'Kanguva' survive in theatres? Know here

Following the mixed reviews of 'Kanguva' released on November 14th, this post details the films slated for theatrical release on November 22nd

Jolly O Gymkhana

Starring Prabhu Deva and Madonna Sebastian, 'Jolly O Gymkhana' is directed by S J Seenu. The film also features Yashika Anand, Kingsley, Abirami, YG Mahendran, and Yogi Babu. The film's first look and trailer have generated positive buzz

Nirangal Moondru

Atharvaa Murali's thriller 'Nirangal Moondru,' directed by Karthik Naren, releases on November 22nd. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Rahman, and Amala Paul. The trailer has been well-received

Parari

'Parari,' directed by Ezhil Periyavedi and presented by Raju Murugan's SP Cinemas, focuses on the lives of marginalized communities. Hari Shankar produces and stars in the film, alongside Sangeetha Kalyan

Thooval

'Thooval,' directed by Rajavel Krishna and produced by Kamala Kumari, features a fresh cast and explores the lives of people dependent on fishing in waterfalls. The film has already won over 40 awards

Kuppan

Low-budget film 'Kuppan,' written and directed by Saranraj, stars Dev and Athiram. The film explores themes of love and friendship

Emakku Thozhil Romance

Ashok Selvan's 'Emakku Thozhil Romance,' directed by Balaji Kesavan, is a romantic comedy also featuring Avanthika Mishra, M.S. Bhaskar, and Urvashi

Kanguva's Fate

With 'Kanguva' facing mixed reviews and potentially affected box office collections, the release of six new films on November 22nd raises concerns about its survival in theaters

