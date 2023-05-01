Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Taehyung HOT Photos: BTS singer makes Jinny's crew wordless with excellent dance moves

    First Published May 1, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    BTS star Kim Taehyung has again set the internet ablaze with his smooth dance moves. Here are some hot pictures of the BTS member and K-pop icon which are irresistible.

    BTS star Kim Taehyung also known as V left the audiences and global fans floored with his immaculate dancing chops at a popular and prominent Korean reality show named Jinny's Kitchen, which is unmissable. (WATCH VIDEO)

    With their electrifying energy and excellent moves, the members of K-Pop sensation BTS never fail to leave their audiences floored and captivated. The same is the case with globally prominent K-pop music icon and star Kim Taehyung whose smooth dance moves won the hearts of netizens and audiences.

    Kim Taehyung, also known as V, his dance moves and viral Instagram photos always set social media on fire as fans can never stop drooling at his sculpted body, mellifluous vocals, and perfect looks.

    Talking about the globally eminent BTS members, V took social media and the internet by storm with his dance moves at a popular Korean reality show named Jinny's Kitchen.

    The K-pop global icon and superstar, who is known for his impeccable dancing skills, was seen attempting the Run BTS challenge, which involves dancing powerfully on the chorus of Run BTS, a track from the band’s 2022 album Proof.

    This time V was not on stage but on the street. In the episode of Jinny's Kitchen, he showed the people on the street and the audience his smooth and sleek dance moves while the cast of this show, including Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, and Park Seo-Joon, cheered him on.

    TaeTae did not need a stage at all. Even on the street, he gave it his all as the rest of the cast was cheering on V while he showed off his stunning dance moves. The screams were reminiscent of members of the ARMY who are never shy to express their zeal while the septet takes to the concert or performance stage.

