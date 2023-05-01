Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan caught sharing steamy kiss by fan; know details

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have once again sparked dating rumours. While the two have always maintained that they are just ‘good friends’; a social media user has a different tale to tell.

Recently, a well-known paparazzo account took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress from her airport spotting. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else.

Soon after the video got shared online, a social media user took to the comment section and claimed that he recently spotted Palak and Ibrahim indulging in a PDA (public display of affection) moment in Mumbai. "Last night she was partying at the same club as me …with Ibrahim Ali Khan and boy, they put up a show of PDA. Honestly, it was not even cool. Have some dignity, guys, or get a room." This is not the first time Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have sparked dating rumours. Last year as well, the rumored couple left netizens wondering if they were in a relationship after they got snapped together. Back then, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, was also seen hiding her face from the paparazzi. Later they also attended a concert together in Mumbai. However, earlier this year, Palak talked about the same and maintained that her prime focus is her work only as of now. She called their dating reports ‘rumors’ and added that it is a crucial time for her professionally.

Palak Tiwari, in an interview, had said, "Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It is my sole focus. And it is an important year for me. I do not pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I would rather focus on my work. While, love can never be calculated or predicted. At this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it is a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

