Mega 156: Chiranjeevi starrer magnum opus promises visual extravaganza; makers drop big update

Chiranjeevi's Mega 156, a supernatural action film with Vassishta, has commenced production. The 156th venture, produced by UV Creations, features music by MM Keeravani and cinematography by Chota K Naidu

The much-anticipated collaboration between the legendary Chiranjeevi and the talented Vassishta, titled Mega 156, has officially kicked off its production. The announcement was made by the film's production team via social media, generating excitement among fans of the Telugu film industry.

Chiranjeevi, a stalwart with a remarkable career spanning nearly 45 years, continues to captivate audiences with his unparalleled talent. Earlier this year, it was disclosed that his 156th venture in the film industry would be alongside Vassishta, renowned for his debut film Bimbisara. The recent social media post from the film's makers revealed a picture of the clapboard, signaling the commencement of the shoot with the caption:

“The shoot of mammoth #Mega156 begins in all glory; The MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE is under way with a key schedule being shot.”

Mega 156 is positioned as a supernatural action film, a genre that adds an intriguing dimension to Chiranjeevi's illustrious filmography. Produced by Vamsi Pramod under the banner of UV Creations, the film boasts music by the Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravani. Notably, the cinematography is handled by the acclaimed Chota K Naidu, and the dialogues are penned by Sai Madhav Burra.

The first look poster of Mega 156 was unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, offering a glimpse into the visual spectacle that awaits the audience. The poster features an ancient Indian trident set against the backdrop of a flood and explosion, hinting at a cinematic extravaganza.

On the recent work front, Chiranjeevi graced the screen in the action-packed film Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. A remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, the movie also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, and others in significant roles.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan unveil bromance at 'Kouch'; Read more

Apart from Mega 156, Chiranjeevi enthusiasts can look forward to two more promising projects in the pipeline – tentatively titled Mega 157 and Mega 158. Mega 157 is speculated to be helmed by Sushmitha Konidela, while Mega 158 is expected to be directed by Boyapati Srinu.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap to teach filmmaking in Kerala? Here's what we know