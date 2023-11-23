Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan unveil bromance at 'Kouch'; Read more

Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 5: Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan grace the 'Koffee' couch for the 5th episode. Here are 6 reasons why this episode is a must watch! Read on

Koffee with Karan Season 8 Episode 5 brought a refreshing dose of entertainment with the dynamic duo, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, from Student of the Year 2. Departing from recent episodes criticized for lacking excitement, the pair injected fun into the show, sharing amusing anecdotes about dating, friendships, and family life. While lacking in scandal, the episode still had its memorable moments, leaving viewers in stitches and even causing Karan Johar to lose his voice from laughter.

Here are six revelations from the episode that added to the enjoyment:

Romances on the Set: Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan confessed to dating women from the costume department during the shoot of My Name Is Khan. Varun chose a desi connection, while Sid went for something exotic, adding an extra layer of drama to their already intriguing revelations. Viral Wedding Pics: Sidharth Malhotra discussed his wedding pictures with Kiara Advani, revealing that it was orchestrated by his better half and style maestro Manish Malhotra. In contrast, Varun Dhawan, known for his social media presence, kept his wedding pics low-key, prompting speculation about his strategy. Unexpected Encounter: The revelation surfaced about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's initial encounter, which didn't happen on the sets of Shershaah, as many might think. Instead, it occurred at the wrap-up party of Lust Story, where fate or Karan's matchmaking skills brought them together. In-Law Rapport: Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan expressed their strong relationships with their respective in-laws, dispelling any notions of saas-bahu drama. Both actors are not only crazy about their partners but also have a great rapport with each other's families. Not Best Friends: Contrary to popular belief, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan revealed that they aren't each other's best friends. The nature of the film industry, where friendships often form on sets, played a role in their occasional disconnection. However, whenever they do cross paths, it's like they pick up right where they left off. Varun's Family Fondness: While Sid and Varun might not be BFFs, Varun's family has a soft spot for Sid. Varun's elder brother, Rohit Dhawan, and Sid are practically on a first-name basis, showcasing a unique bond that goes beyond their on-screen history.

The episode may have lacked the usual Bollywood drama, but these revelations and the playful banter between the guests made it a must-watch, proving that Bollywood can be fun without the added theatrics.

