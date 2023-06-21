Meet Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja; Karan shares some unseen photos from his wedding

Best known for his performance in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, bollywood actor Karan Deol, son of bollywood star Sunny Deol, got hitched to long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya in an intimate and dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The actor has posted rare and never seen before snaps from his wedding wherein his mother Pooja is all smiles and love.

Karan Deol recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Drisha Acharya in an intimate Punjabi wedding in Mumbai on June 18 in the warm presence of their families and closest friends. Days after they took their wedding vows, Karan took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and dropped unseen family photos from his special day. In the clicks, Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra, parents Sunny and Pooja, among many others, were showering love and blessings on the newlywed couple.

The first photo featured veteran bollywood star Dharmendra who will play a key role in the much-awaited Karan Johar directorial bollywood film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, happily blessing Karan and Disha. In the second photo, the couple got joined by his parents, Sunny and Pooja. One of the clicks also featured Bobby Deol with his wife Tania and son Aryaman Deol.

The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas fame Bollywood actor's younger brother Rajveer can also be spotted. Netflix series 'Trial by Fire' fame acclaimed Bollywood star Abhay Deol also joined the Ladkewale in one of the photos. In one specific photograph in the slew of photos, soon to make audiences fall in love with his finest acting chops in Apne 2, bollywood actor Karan gives a suave pose alongside father Sunny Deol as he looks elsewhere in a candid click.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, a heartfelt caption written by Karan Deol read, "Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness."

Later, the couple also hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai which got attended by several A-lister Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Shatrughan Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, singer Shaan and Prem Chopra alongside many others. Karan, the elder child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will next be seen in Apne 2.

After a promising debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Karan Deol will make audiences and fans fall in love with his strong performance and fine acting chops in this family entertainer film which has made even ardent cinema lovers more curious and excited to watch him on the big screens.

