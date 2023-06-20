Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Aanand L Rai-Dhanush reuniting after decade post-success of 'Raanjhanaa'? Here's what we know

    As per media reports, 'Atrangi Re' director Aanand L Rai's untitled action-romance film is anticipated to begin filming in the first quarter of 2024. It will be the director and Dhanush's third collaboration and the audience cannot wait to catch it on the big screen. 

    Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush costarred in Aanand L Rai's 2013 love story Raanjhanaa, which marked as Dhanush's entry into the Hindi film industry. The movie went on to become the sleeper hit of 2013, and it significantly contributed to making Dhanush a household name in the Hindi industry. The two collaborated once more on the 2021 direct-to-digital release of Atrangi Re, which received positive reviews for its story and acting. And now, Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are gearing up for a hat-trick as the pair is working together on a feature film for the third time.

    Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are getting ready to work together on a special love story with action in the background to commemorate ten years since Raanjhanaa. Since the script has been in the works for some time, Aanand L Rai is now prepared to start production on the movie early next year. The actor and the filmmaker have recently signed the dotted line after having several meetings over the past few months.

    “Marking 10 years of Raanjhanaa, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are gearing up for a special collaboration on a yet untitled love story with action in its backdrop. The script is in the works for a while now and Aanand L Rai is finally ready to take the film on floors early next year. Both the actor close to the development.and director have met multiple times over the last few months and have signed the dotted lines very recently,” revealed a source to PinkVilla. Similar to past Aanand L Rai successes like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Raanjhanaa, the action-love story's central premise will be set in India's rural interior. Along with Dhanush, the producers hope to assemble a sizable ensemble and an A-List actor to play the female protagonist. For more developments, keep checking Pinkvilla.

