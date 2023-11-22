Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mammootty in Rajanikanth's 'Thalaivar 171'? Here's what we know

    Superstar Rajinikanth is back with a new project named Thalaivar 171, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will go on floors in March 2024. Meanwhile, there is a discussion about whether Mammootty will be playing a role in Rajinikanth's movie.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth is back with a new project following the huge success of "Jailer." The actor will work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on the next film, "Thalaivar 171." The Sun Pictures official Twitter account tweeted the announcement. Lokesh is currently wrapping up the post-production of 'Leo'. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for Thalaivar 171. The makers are expected to make further announcements about the crew shortly.

    Meanwhile, a discussion has been started on social media stating whether Malayalam star Mammootty is expected to be part of Thalaivar 171, which will go on floors from March 2024. Rajinikanth and Mammootty worked together in the Mani Ratnam movie Thalapathy in 1991. Since, then fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the duo again.

    During the promotional interview for his upcoming movie, Kaathal- The Core, the actor was asked if he would be a part of Rajinikanth and he stated: " Isn't Malayalam cinema enough for me? There is no truth in this news. Let them call, will think about it".

    "Kaathal: The Core," a drama film, is the sixth directorial venture by Jeo Baby, renowned for his 2021 film "The Great Indian Kitchen." The cast features prominent actors Mammootty and Jyothika, along with Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and others. Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years.

