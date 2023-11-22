Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kaathal- The Core: Jyothika's salary in Mammootty’s film will blow your mind

    The actress Jyothika is currently gearing up for the release of the Mammootty film Kaathal: The Core. Meanwhile, the salary of actress in Mammootty starrer is out now.

    Kaathal- The Core: Jothika's salary in Mammootty's film will blow your mind rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Jyothika is a highly acclaimed and popular actress in South India, primarily known for her work in Tamil cinema. While she has been a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry, her talent has also transcended regional boundaries, and she is set to make her presence felt in the Hindi film 'Doli Sajake Rakhana'. Jyothika began her career in Tamil cinema with the film 'Poovallam Kettupar' and has since earned the title of best actress in the industry.

    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty, Jyothika starrer banned in THESE countries

    Jyothika has been part of numerous noteworthy films and has portrayed memorable characters. Her versatility has also extended to Malayalam cinema, where she has left a lasting impact. With a successful career spanning various industries, Jyothika continues to be a celebrated and influential figure in the Indian film fraternity.

    The actress is currently gearing up for the release of the Mammootty film Kaathal. Jyothika's remuneration for a film is between Rs 4 to Rs 5 crores. If that is the case, Tamil media reports that Jyothika's purchase for Kaathal would be Rs 4-5 crores. Jyothika's net worth is 40 million dollars. There are also reports that the annual income is 15 million dollars. 

    Jyothika and her family reside in a lavish bungalow spanning 20,000 square feet, recently acquired by the actor in Chennai. The reported cost of this luxurious property is Rs 70 crores. Additionally, Jyothika has places named after her in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

    Meanwhile, "Kaathal: The Core," a drama film, is the sixth directorial venture by Jeo Baby, renowned for his 2021 film "The Great Indian Kitchen." The cast features prominent actors Mammootty and Jyothika, along with Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and others. Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years.
     

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vaibhavi Merchant addresses controversy surrounding 'Besharam Rang' song; claims "majority of people liked it" SHG

    Vaibhavi Merchant addresses controversy surrounding 'Besharam Rang' song; claims "majority of people liked it"

    Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse from his birthday celebration, says, 'Grateful for all the love' RKK

    Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse from his birthday celebration, says, 'Grateful for all the love'

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor applauds 'Kabir Singh' despite its past controversy over misogyny, deems it 'powerful' SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor applauds 'Kabir Singh' despite its past controversy over misogyny, deems it 'powerful'

    Don 3 Update: Is Sobhita Dhulipala replacing Priyanka Chopra as Roma? Read details RBA

    Don 3 Update: Is Sobhita Dhulipala replacing Priyanka Chopra as Roma? Read details

    Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan's 'dostana' restored; to reunite for untitled movie releasing on this date; Read ATG

    Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan reunite post fallout for untitled movie; to release on this date

    Recent Stories

    Inside Tara Sutaria's birthday bash: Actress celebrates with twin sister Pia Sutaria in retro style RKK

    Inside Tara Sutaria's birthday bash: Actress celebrates with twin sister Pia Sutaria in retro style

    cricket BCCI to discuss with Rohit Sharma on his white-ball cricket plans osf

    BCCI is set to engage in discussions with Rohit Sharma regarding his plans for white-ball cricket

    Delay plagues Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village's Glass Bridge project, still in limbo after six months anr

    Delay plagues Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village's Glass Bridge project, still in limbo after six months

    Indira Gandhi's 1982 Asian Games grand entry video resurfaces amid PM Modi's WC photo op row (WATCH) AJR

    Indira Gandhi's 1982 Asian Games grand entry video resurfaces amid PM Modi's WC photo op row (WATCH)

    Cabbage to Cauliflower: 7 purple vegetables to try this Winter ATG

    Cabbage to Cauliflower: 7 purple vegetables to try this Winter

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon