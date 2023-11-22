Kaathal- The Core: Jyothika's salary in Mammootty’s film will blow your mind

The actress Jyothika is currently gearing up for the release of the Mammootty film Kaathal: The Core. Meanwhile, the salary of actress in Mammootty starrer is out now.

Jyothika is a highly acclaimed and popular actress in South India, primarily known for her work in Tamil cinema. While she has been a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry, her talent has also transcended regional boundaries, and she is set to make her presence felt in the Hindi film 'Doli Sajake Rakhana'. Jyothika began her career in Tamil cinema with the film 'Poovallam Kettupar' and has since earned the title of best actress in the industry.

Jyothika has been part of numerous noteworthy films and has portrayed memorable characters. Her versatility has also extended to Malayalam cinema, where she has left a lasting impact. With a successful career spanning various industries, Jyothika continues to be a celebrated and influential figure in the Indian film fraternity.

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of the Mammootty film Kaathal. Jyothika's remuneration for a film is between Rs 4 to Rs 5 crores. If that is the case, Tamil media reports that Jyothika's purchase for Kaathal would be Rs 4-5 crores. Jyothika's net worth is 40 million dollars. There are also reports that the annual income is 15 million dollars.

Jyothika and her family reside in a lavish bungalow spanning 20,000 square feet, recently acquired by the actor in Chennai. The reported cost of this luxurious property is Rs 70 crores. Additionally, Jyothika has places named after her in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, "Kaathal: The Core," a drama film, is the sixth directorial venture by Jeo Baby, renowned for his 2021 film "The Great Indian Kitchen." The cast features prominent actors Mammootty and Jyothika, along with Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and others. Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years.

