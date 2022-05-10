Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the first look poster of 'Headmaster'
    Bangalore, First Published May 10, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    Headmaster, produced by Sreelal Devraj under the banner of channel five media, is a film that tells the story of a school teacher who is haunted by circumstances and his own destiny. Headmaster inspired and adapted from Pothichoru, a short story by Kaaroor Neelakandapillai, goes deep into the psyche of a Headmaster who struggles in his personal and professional life due to the preconceived notions of the society.

    Headmaster boldly deviates from the oft-repeated track of filmmaking and attempts to bring elements of freshness in every conceivable manner. Rajivnath, the renowned and recognised director of the Malayalam film industry, lends his master class to the movie Headmaster.

    Thampy Antony is elegance personified in Headmaster as he gracefully portrays the title character with ease.

    Other actors include Babu Antony, Jagadeesh, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sanju Shivraam, Madhupaal, Baalaaji, Dev Naath, Aakaash Raaj, Venu g Vadakara, Manju Pillai, Sethulakshmi, Devi and Darshana Unni.

    Executive producer Prema P Thekkek, Script KB Venu and Rajivnath, Camera Praveen Panikkar, editing Bina Paul. Art RK. Music Kaavaalam Sreekumar, lyrics Prabhavarma, singers Jayachandran and Nithya Mamman.

    Headmaster is expected to reach the screens in June.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 5:54 PM IST
