Asianet Newsable

    KGF: Chapter 2: Man dies while watching Yash's superhit film; read details

    First Published May 10, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    On May 9, a man in Andhra Pradesh died while viewing a movie in an Andhra Pradesh theatre in the Eluru district.
     

    KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, continues to wreak havoc at the box office. After Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion, the action drama starring Yash has become India's third highest-earning film. KGF: Chapter 2 is poised to cross the Rs 1200 milestone in global box office receipts.

    While Yash's fans are celebrating the film's success, news from Andhra Pradesh has surfaced of a guy dying in a movie theatre while watching the film. On May 9, a man in Andhra Pradesh died while viewing a movie in a theatre in the Eluru region of the state. The police arrived at the theatre after hearing about the event and took the body to the Eluru Government Hospital for an autopsy.
     

    An inquiry began after a case was filed. The cause of death has yet to be determined by the police. Talking about the film, in Hindi, KGF: Chapter 2 has grossed over Rs 400 crore. This makes KGF Chapter 2 the second film to join the Rs 1000 crore club this year.

    According to reports, Amazon Prime Video, a major OTT platform, has bought the digital streaming rights to KGF: Chapter 2 for a record amount of roughly Rs 320 crores. The film, which was released on April 14, will allegedly be accessible for streaming in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video starting May 27. Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on jury duty, representing India (Pictures)

    On the other hand, Yash fans are waiting for a third part of the KGF franchise.As the film has already given hints in its sequel. In the third part, Rocky Bhai aka Yash will show his power at the international level, according to reports. Sanjay Dutt’s role as the antagonist Athira has been appreciated well by the critics and audiences alike. Raveena Tandon, on the other hand, played a powerful role as the Prime Minister. Rao Ramesh and Prakash Raj were seen in key roles in the film as well. Also Read: Mahesh Babu to Tovino Thomas, 5 South actors who refused to work in Bollywood

