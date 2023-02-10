Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal performs bhangra with Akshay Kumar; fans love their energy-WATCH

    Akshay Kumar recently uploaded a video from a wedding he attended. At the event, the actor danced alongside Malayalam star Mohanlal. Fans call then 'Priyadarshan ke do anmol ratan'.

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal performs bhangra with Akshay Kumar; fans love their energy-WATCH RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    When it comes to Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, there is never a dull moment. While it is difficult to match the superstar's intensity, it is nothing short of infectious when he is around. Akshay recently made superstar Mohanlal groove to the sounds of dhol and nagara, proving the point and delighting the internet.

    On Friday, Akshay Kumar grabbed the internet by storm by sharing an unseen video in which he was seen dancing bhangra with the regional legend at a wedding celebration. Akshay described the occasion as "memorable," and published the video on his own social media account, tagging Mohanlal in the process. According to several users, the video was shot at the wedding of filmmaker Priyadarshan's son Siddharth Priyadarshan.

    Also Read: SHOCKING! Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani 'recorded her nude videos and sold them'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    In the caption of his video, Akshay wrote, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment,” and ended with a smiling face and joining hand emoticon. 

    The actors' fans also left comments on the video. “Priyadarshan ke Do Anmol ratan,” commented a fan. Both Akshay and Mohanlal have acted in multiple films by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan. “Two legends of Indian Cinema #AkshayKumar sir & #Mohanlal sir,” commented another fan. “Happiness is seeing your favourite actor smiling,” wrote another.

    Also Read: Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind

    Akshay and Mohanlal may be seen with both hands held up and performing bhangra while dressed in their traditional finest and in Punjabi fashion. The video shows the two celebrities acing the dhol rhythms while flashing enormous million-dollar smiles. To summarise, their bhangra performance is the greatest you'll see on the internet, and their intensity genuinely sets the weekend vibe.

    Akshay is wearing a beige kurta over a white churidaar in the video. He completed the look by wearing fashionable sunglasses. In contrast, Mohanlal looked handsome in a sky-blue sherwani. He also wore it with a pagri.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    It should be remembered that Akshay has repeatedly voiced his desire to collaborate with Mohanlal on a Malayalam film. Furthermore, Akshay has already appeared in two Hindi remakes of Mohanlal's superhit films: Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a remake of Mohanlal's Manichitrathazhu, and Khatta Meetha, a copy of Vellanakalude Nadu.

    Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is preparing for the premiere of his forthcoming multi-starrer film Selfiee. Raj Mehta's directorial debut will be on February 24th. Along with Akshay, significant parts will be played by Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Mrunal Thakur. The celebrity is also working on OMG 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2.

    Mohanlal, on the other hand, was last seen in Alone. Following that, he will be seen in Jailer, in which he will share screen time with living icon Rajinikanth. Mohanlal is also expected to appear in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farzi Review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi get thumbs up; netizens love their 'cat-and-mouse' race RBA

    Farzi Review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi get thumbs up; netizens love their 'cat-and-mouse' chase

    Farzi fever: Varun Dhawan and Dhanush side with Vijay Sethupathi to chase the con artist, Shahid Kapoor- read RBA

    Farzi fever: Varun Dhawan and Dhanush side with Vijay Sethupathi to chase the con artist, Shahid Kapoor- read

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding video OUT: Bride dances her way to groom; watch fairytale SHAADI RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding video OUT: Bride dances her way to groom; watch fairytale SHAADI

    Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind RBA

    Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind

    SHOCKING Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani 'recorded her nude videos and sold them' RBA

    SHOCKING! Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani 'recorded her nude videos and sold them'

    Recent Stories

    Misconceived Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC in India over PM Modi documentary AJR

    'Misconceived': SC dismisses plea seeking complete ban on BBC in India over PM Modi documentary

    India reforming out of conviction not compulsion PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 AJR

    'India reforming out of conviction, not compulsion': PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit 2023

    motorsport What is Formula E? All you need to know ahead of inaugural race in India-ayh

    What is Formula E? All you need to know ahead of inaugural race in India

    Farzi Review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi get thumbs up; netizens love their 'cat-and-mouse' race RBA

    Farzi Review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi get thumbs up; netizens love their 'cat-and-mouse' chase

    Global Investors Summit 2023: Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in next four years - adt

    Global Investors Summit 2023: Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in next four years

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon