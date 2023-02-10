Malayalam superstar Mohanlal performs bhangra with Akshay Kumar; fans love their energy-WATCH

Akshay Kumar recently uploaded a video from a wedding he attended. At the event, the actor danced alongside Malayalam star Mohanlal. Fans call then 'Priyadarshan ke do anmol ratan'.

When it comes to Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, there is never a dull moment. While it is difficult to match the superstar's intensity, it is nothing short of infectious when he is around. Akshay recently made superstar Mohanlal groove to the sounds of dhol and nagara, proving the point and delighting the internet.

On Friday, Akshay Kumar grabbed the internet by storm by sharing an unseen video in which he was seen dancing bhangra with the regional legend at a wedding celebration. Akshay described the occasion as "memorable," and published the video on his own social media account, tagging Mohanlal in the process. According to several users, the video was shot at the wedding of filmmaker Priyadarshan's son Siddharth Priyadarshan.

In the caption of his video, Akshay wrote, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment,” and ended with a smiling face and joining hand emoticon.

The actors' fans also left comments on the video. “Priyadarshan ke Do Anmol ratan,” commented a fan. Both Akshay and Mohanlal have acted in multiple films by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan. “Two legends of Indian Cinema #AkshayKumar sir & #Mohanlal sir,” commented another fan. “Happiness is seeing your favourite actor smiling,” wrote another.

Akshay and Mohanlal may be seen with both hands held up and performing bhangra while dressed in their traditional finest and in Punjabi fashion. The video shows the two celebrities acing the dhol rhythms while flashing enormous million-dollar smiles. To summarise, their bhangra performance is the greatest you'll see on the internet, and their intensity genuinely sets the weekend vibe.

Akshay is wearing a beige kurta over a white churidaar in the video. He completed the look by wearing fashionable sunglasses. In contrast, Mohanlal looked handsome in a sky-blue sherwani. He also wore it with a pagri.

It should be remembered that Akshay has repeatedly voiced his desire to collaborate with Mohanlal on a Malayalam film. Furthermore, Akshay has already appeared in two Hindi remakes of Mohanlal's superhit films: Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a remake of Mohanlal's Manichitrathazhu, and Khatta Meetha, a copy of Vellanakalude Nadu.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is preparing for the premiere of his forthcoming multi-starrer film Selfiee. Raj Mehta's directorial debut will be on February 24th. Along with Akshay, significant parts will be played by Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Mrunal Thakur. The celebrity is also working on OMG 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, was last seen in Alone. Following that, he will be seen in Jailer, in which he will share screen time with living icon Rajinikanth. Mohanlal is also expected to appear in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule.