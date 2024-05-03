Kerala: Coastal areas likely to experience 'kallakkadal' phenomenon; Check

Coastal communities in Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu are alerted to the possibility of "kallakkadal," unforeseen high swells, from 2:30 am on Saturday (May 04) to 11:30 pm on Sunday (May 05).

Thiruvananthapuram: Coastal communities in Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu are bracing for the occurrence of "kallakkadal," or sudden sea swelling, from 2:30 am on Saturday to 11:30 pm on Sunday. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning, indicating the possibility of erratic high waves ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters impacting coastal areas during this period.

The unexpected occurrence of "kallakkadal," a local term denoting unforeseen high swells, is attributed to strong winds from the southern Indian Ocean. These swells pose risks as they occur without clear warning signs, potentially endangering coastal communities.

Weather agencies, including INCOIS and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), advise coastal residents and visitors to maintain a safe distance from the shoreline. They recommend avoiding beach trips or sea-based activities during this period to ensure safety.

Fishermen and coastal residents should be cautious as there is a possibility of a sea attack.

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities.



2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.



Latest Videos