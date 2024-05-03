Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Coastal areas likely to experience 'kallakkadal' phenomenon; Check

    Coastal communities in Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu are alerted to the possibility of "kallakkadal," unforeseen high swells, from 2:30 am on Saturday (May 04) to 11:30 pm on Sunday (May 05).

    Kerala: coastal areas likely to experience 'kallakkadal' phenomenon May 04 and 05 2024; Check anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 3, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Coastal communities in Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu are bracing for the occurrence of "kallakkadal," or sudden sea swelling, from 2:30 am on Saturday to 11:30 pm on Sunday. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning, indicating the possibility of erratic high waves ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters impacting coastal areas during this period.

    The unexpected occurrence of "kallakkadal," a local term denoting unforeseen high swells, is attributed to strong winds from the southern Indian Ocean. These swells pose risks as they occur without clear warning signs, potentially endangering coastal communities.

    Weather agencies, including INCOIS and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), advise coastal residents and visitors to maintain a safe distance from the shoreline. They recommend avoiding beach trips or sea-based activities during this period to ensure safety.

    Fishermen and coastal residents should be cautious as there is a possibility of a sea attack.

    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities. 
     
    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.
     

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 4:42 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Fishermen struggle as extreme heat drives fish to deeper waters, market prices soar anr

    Kerala: Fishermen struggle as extreme heat drives fish to deeper waters, market prices soar

    Kerala: Cracks spotted on Akkulam Glass Bridge in suspected case of vandalism anr

    Kerala: Cracks spotted on Akkulam Glass Bridge in suspected case of vandalism

    Newborn's death in Kerala Kochi: Woman confesses to crime, informs police suspected to be rape victim anr

    Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman confesses to crime, informs police

    Kerala man loses over Rs 4 lakh in OTP scam; Malappuram district commission orders bank to reimburse anr

    Kerala man loses over Rs 4 lakh in OTP scam; Malappuram district commission orders bank to reimburse; Read

    Kerala: Doctors remove 10 kg tumour from woman's stomach in a 3-hour surgery at Kozhikode Medical College anr

    Kerala: Doctors remove 10 kg tumour from woman's stomach in a 3-hour surgery at Kozhikode Medical College

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's luxurious birthday bash with Virat Kohli and RCB squad osf

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's luxurious birthday bash with Virat Kohli and RCB squad

    Rahul Gandhi can win elections in Pakistan any day': Assam CM Himanta Biswa's jibe goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi can win elections in Pakistan any day': Assam CM Himanta Biswa's jibe goes viral (WATCH)

    Allah will break India into several pieces by Nov 2026 Pakistan ex-senator's shocker sparks row (WATCH) snt

    'Allah will break India into several pieces by Nov 2026': Pakistan ex-senator's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

    Heatwave in India-7 dog breeds not suited for Indian weather RBA

    Heatwave in India-7 dog breeds not suited for Indian weather

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2024 to be declared after THIS date; Check details gcw

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2024 to be declared after THIS date; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon