    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring more changes to its chat filters; Check details

    WhatsApp is reportedly working on enhancing its chat filter feature to help users better manage device storage, according to a recent beta update. However, as per latest reports, the instant messaging app is planning to enhance the chat filter feature even more.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    WhatsApp has implemented chat filters to help users manage their discussions. Even on WhatsApp site, communications are now divided into three categories: all, unread, and groups. With the functionality, consumers may discover chats with their preferred contacts more easily and quickly. And having a separate filter for groups allows you to simply check all communications received in different groups. However, according to recent sources, the instant messaging app is intending to improve the conversation filter function even more.

    According to WA Beta Info, WhatsApp's latest Android beta update version 2.24.10.8 suggests that the company is trying to provide consumers more control over device storage management. Building upon the earlier introduction of chat filtering capabilities, WhatsApp will allow users to filter their conversation list specifically for storage management purposes.

    The upgrade will provide the ability to filter chats or channels in the storage management area. Consequently, viewers will be able to focus on various categories of material. By separating conversations and channels, users can readily discover which material is taking up the most storage space on their devices, allowing for more effective cleanup operations and storage optimisation.

    This capability is especially useful in situations where users have many accounts or channels with identical names and icons, which may cause confusion during storage management. WhatsApp's new filtering method allows users to distinguish between different categories of material, lowering the danger of unintentional deletion or mishandling of sensitive data.

    The conversation filtering functionality for managing storage is currently available to select beta testers and can be accessed via the newest WhatsApp beta for Android update on Google Play. WhatsApp intends to progressively roll out this capability to more users over the following days, offering more accessibility and enhanced data management capabilities for everybody.

    Meanwhile, it was recently reported that WhatsApp was on its way to rollout a feature that would help it take action against suspicious accounts.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 4:49 PM IST
