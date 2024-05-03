Husband gives ‘Triple talaq’ to wife on moving train near UP’s Jhansi junction, flees after assaulting

A troubling incident aboard a train journey near Jhansi Junction saw Mohammad Arshad allegedly pronounce triple talaq to his wife Afsana, whom he had married earlier this year. Afsana reported the incident to authorities, citing harassment for dowry and physical assault. Another case of triple talaq emerged in Uttar Pradesh, where Muhammad Salim purportedly divorced his wife Gulsaba via video call.

During a troubling event aboard a train journey, a man purportedly pronounced triple talaq to his wife and subjected her to physical assault before fleeing the scene. This incident, which took place on April 29 in the vicinity of Jhansi Junction, has elicited widespread condemnation and prompted the lodging of a First Information Report (FIR).

The accused, identified as Mohammad Arshad, allegedly divorced his wife Afsana, aged 26, and physically assaulted her aboard a moving train. Afsana promptly reached out to the Government Railway Police to report the incident, leading to the initiation of legal proceedings.



Uttar Pradesh: Woman donates kidney to her brother, receives triple talaq from husband on WhatsApp

Mohammad Arshad, a 28-year-old computer engineer employed in a private firm in Bhopal, had married Afsana, a graduate from Kota, Rajasthan, on January 12 this year. However, tensions arose when Afsana discovered that Arshad was already married upon visiting his ancestral home in Pukhrayan.

According to the complaint filed by Afsana, she and her family were subjected to harassment for dowry by Arshad and his mother after she confronted him about his previous marriage. The situation escalated during their train journey, culminating in Arshad divorcing Afsana and assaulting her before fleeing the scene.



Karnataka: Man booked over texting ‘Triple Talaq’ to wife through Whatsapp from abroad

Following Afsana's complaint, an FIR has been registered against Arshad, as well as her maternal uncle Akhil, father Nafeesul Hasan, and mother Parveen. Circle Officer Priya Singh assured that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action taken.

In a separate incident highlighting the plight of Muslim women, another case of triple talaq surfaced in Uttar Pradesh. Muhammad Salim, a resident of Prayagraj currently residing in Saudi Arabia, allegedly divorced his wife Gulsaba via video call after seeing her newly groomed eyebrows without his permission.

Latest Videos