Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Husband gives ‘Triple talaq’ to wife on moving train near UP’s Jhansi junction, flees after assaulting

    A troubling incident aboard a train journey near Jhansi Junction saw Mohammad Arshad allegedly pronounce triple talaq to his wife Afsana, whom he had married earlier this year. Afsana reported the incident to authorities, citing harassment for dowry and physical assault. Another case of triple talaq emerged in Uttar Pradesh, where Muhammad Salim purportedly divorced his wife Gulsaba via video call.

    Husband gives 'Triple talaq' to wife in moving train near UP's Jhansi junction, flees after assaulting vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 3, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    During a troubling event aboard a train journey, a man purportedly pronounced triple talaq to his wife and subjected her to physical assault before fleeing the scene. This incident, which took place on April 29 in the vicinity of Jhansi Junction, has elicited widespread condemnation and prompted the lodging of a First Information Report (FIR).

    The accused, identified as Mohammad Arshad, allegedly divorced his wife Afsana, aged 26, and physically assaulted her aboard a moving train. Afsana promptly reached out to the Government Railway Police to report the incident, leading to the initiation of legal proceedings.

    Uttar Pradesh: Woman donates kidney to her brother, receives triple talaq from husband on WhatsApp

    Mohammad Arshad, a 28-year-old computer engineer employed in a private firm in Bhopal, had married Afsana, a graduate from Kota, Rajasthan, on January 12 this year. However, tensions arose when Afsana discovered that Arshad was already married upon visiting his ancestral home in Pukhrayan.

    According to the complaint filed by Afsana, she and her family were subjected to harassment for dowry by Arshad and his mother after she confronted him about his previous marriage. The situation escalated during their train journey, culminating in Arshad divorcing Afsana and assaulting her before fleeing the scene.

    Karnataka: Man booked over texting ‘Triple Talaq’ to wife through Whatsapp from abroad

    Following Afsana's complaint, an FIR has been registered against Arshad, as well as her maternal uncle Akhil, father Nafeesul Hasan, and mother Parveen. Circle Officer Priya Singh assured that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action taken.

    In a separate incident highlighting the plight of Muslim women, another case of triple talaq surfaced in Uttar Pradesh. Muhammad Salim, a resident of Prayagraj currently residing in Saudi Arabia, allegedly divorced his wife Gulsaba via video call after seeing her newly groomed eyebrows without his permission.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 4:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court to consider interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal amid election season, hearing set for May 7 AJR

    Supreme Court to consider interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal amid election season, hearing set for May 7

    Kerala: coastal areas likely to experience 'kallakkadal' phenomenon May 04 and 05 2024; Check anr

    Kerala: Coastal areas likely to experience 'kallakkadal' phenomenon; Check

    Rahul Gandhi can win elections in Pakistan any day': Assam CM Himanta Biswa's jibe goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi can win elections in Pakistan any day': Assam CM Himanta Biswa's jibe goes viral (WATCH)

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Married woman's lover sends parcel bomb to her house; Husband, daughter killed AJR

    Gujarat SHOCKER! Married woman's lover sends parcel bomb to her house; Husband, daughter killed

    Kerala: Fishermen struggle as extreme heat drives fish to deeper waters, market prices soar anr

    Kerala: Fishermen struggle as extreme heat drives fish to deeper waters, market prices soar

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring more changes to its chat filters; Check details gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring more changes to its chat filters; Check details

    Supreme Court to consider interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal amid election season, hearing set for May 7 AJR

    Supreme Court to consider interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal amid election season, hearing set for May 7

    Kerala: coastal areas likely to experience 'kallakkadal' phenomenon May 04 and 05 2024; Check anr

    Kerala: Coastal areas likely to experience 'kallakkadal' phenomenon; Check

    cricket IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's luxurious birthday bash with Virat Kohli and RCB squad osf

    IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma's luxurious birthday bash with Virat Kohli and RCB squad

    Rahul Gandhi can win elections in Pakistan any day': Assam CM Himanta Biswa's jibe goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi can win elections in Pakistan any day': Assam CM Himanta Biswa's jibe goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon